NCR Atleos Expands Cashzone ATM Network Into Colombia, in Collaboration With Bancoomeva

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced the expansion of its Cashzone ATM network into Colombia. The launch will be supported by Bancoomeva, which will act as the sponsoring and settlement bank, and will be responsible for the provision of financial services associated with the ATM network, enabling convenient, reliable access to cash for consumers across the country. The Cashzone ATM network in Colombia will operate in compliance with applicable data protection and financial regulations, with Bancoomeva acting as the regulated financial institution responsible for the provision of financial services to end users.

Cash remains a critical part of everyday life in Colombia. Cash continues to account for the majority of in‑person transactions, particularly for everyday purchases such as food, transportation and household expenses. Even as digital payments continue to grow, many Colombians still prefer cash for its simplicity, broad acceptance and reliability, highlighting the importance of a balanced, inclusive payments ecosystem.

Cashzone is a global network of independently owned and operated ATMs, strategically located in high‑traffic retail and community locations to provide convenient access to cash. As part of NCR Atleos, Cashzone combines trusted ATM technology, end‑to‑end management and global scale to deliver a consistent, reliable self‑service experience for consumers, retailers and financial institutions.

The expansion of Cashzone into Colombia reflects the commitment by Atleos to supporting consumer choice and financial inclusion in markets where both physical and digital payments play important roles. By strengthening access to cash alongside continued innovation in financial services, Atleos is helping enable a more resilient and accessible financial ecosystem.

“Colombia is a market where cash plays a vital role in day‑to‑day commerce, and ensuring dependable access is essential for consumers and communities,” said Jimmy Tarazona, Vice President of Global Network Expansion at NCR Atleos. “By bringing the Cashzone network to Colombia and working closely with Bancoomeva as sponsor bank, we are helping to strengthen the country’s cash ecosystem while expanding our global network footprint.”

Bancoomeva brings deep local market knowledge and a strong commitment to financial inclusion, making it an ideal partner for the Cashzone expansion. NCR Atleos and Bancoomeva will each continue to operate independently in the market, with this collaboration focused specifically on extending reliable cash access to consumers across the country.

“At Bancoomeva, we are committed to expanding access to secure and convenient financial services for our members and customers across Colombia,” said Dr. Marco Antonio Rizo Cifuentes, President of Bancoomeva. “By sponsoring the launch of NCR Atleos Cashzone, we are helping extend reliable access to cash in communities where it remains essential, while supporting innovation and greater inclusion across the financial ecosystem.”

Senior executive leadership from Asobancaria, Colombia’s banking association which represents the financial sector and promotes the development of the country’s banking system, has expressed that the launch aligns with the priorities of the association, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong, accessible cash infrastructure as part of a modern and evolving payments landscape.

The Colombian launch builds on the continued international growth of the Cashzone network, which now operates across 14 countries worldwide, connecting financial institutions to a broad, surcharge‑free ATM footprint. With its expansion into Latin America, Atleos continues to invest in markets where access to cash remains a cornerstone of economic participation.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.