EVIO Teams with Molicel to Advance Energy Storage Development

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVIO today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Molicel to jointly advance the development of next-generation, high energy density lithium-ion cells purpose-built for aerospace applications. The collaboration will focus on advancing battery technologies tailored to enable hybrid-electric flight, supporting the performance, safety, and certification requirements of the EVIO 810 aircraft program and aligning with key upcoming development milestones.

“We’re pleased to announce this agreement with Molicel, whose high-power lithium-ion cell expertise—applied in high-performance aerospace and aviation applications—aligns well with EVIO’s exacting safety and performance standards,” said Michael Derman, CEO of EVIO. “This MOA gives us a structured path to generate the data we need to mature an aircraft-ready energy storage solution for the EVIO 810.”

EVIO’s strong-hybrid architecture is designed to support all-electric operation on short missions and hybrid-electric power on longer routes. Through this MOA, EVIO and Molicel will deepen technical collaboration to validate cell performance for the EVIO 810 and mature the energy storage integration requirements needed to deliver the power, durability and safety required for regional aviation missions.

“Molicel is proud to support EVIO in pushing the boundaries of regional aviation. Our high-power cell technology is specifically engineered to handle the intense discharge and recharge cycles required for hybrid-electric flight. By combining our cell expertise with EVIO’s innovative 810 architecture, we are ensuring that the next generation of regional aircraft meets the highest standards of power, safety, and mission reliability," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel.

Earlier, EVIO and Molicel launched foundational cell performance testing. Looking ahead into the second half of 2026, the two will harvest instrumental Energy Storage System (ESS) level data and learnings specific to a Part 25 aircraft with all-electric concept of operations (CONOPS) missions matching those of EVIO.

“This marks a turning point in our ESS development progress, allowing us to incorporate valuable feedback into its design. The Molicel team understands the stringent requirements of aerospace – from design through industrialization. Their cell technology is well positioned to meet our needs, and we are very excited about our collaboration,” added Valerie Myers, EVIO VP of Operations and General Manager.

EVIO recently launched the EVIO 810, a new hybrid-electric regional aircraft designed to bring a step-change in economics and sustainability for short-haul operations. The company has announced conditional purchase agreements and options totalling 450 aircraft from two major airlines.

About EVIO

EVIO is developing a family of hybrid-electric regional aircraft to restore route profitability, reduce noise and emissions, and improve the passenger experience. Optimized for all-electric operation on short flights and hybrid operations for longer missions, the dual-class 76-seat EVIO 810 delivers strong operator economics, mission flexibility, and unique cargo and defence capabilities. EVIO was founded in 2018 and has operations in Canada and in the U.S. For more information, visit www.evio.aero.