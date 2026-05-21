Jamal Satli Iglesias, Marriott International and Aimbridge Hospitality Announce Landmark All-Inclusive Resort in Riviera Maya

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamal Satli Iglesias, President of real estate investment fund Grupo Satli, together with Marriott International and Aimbridge Hospitality, today announced the launch of an international project in Riviera Maya (Mexico), further strengthening the positioning of the three companies in the all-inclusive resort segment.

The 980-room resort will be developed by Grupo Satli and operated by Aimbridge’s specialized All-Inclusive Division. The property is expected to initially operate as an independent brand before joining the Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive portfolio in 2027.

The property further strengthens Marriott Hotels & Resorts’ growing all-inclusive portfolio in Mexico, which includes Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort in the northern Cancun region.

As highlighted by Jamal Satli Iglesias, Chairman of Grupo Satli:

“This landmark collaboration brings together Grupo Satli’s investment strength, Marriott International’s global recognition, and Aimbridge Hospitality’s proven all-inclusive operational excellence to develop a benchmark project in one of the world’s most important destinations.”

He added:

“We are excited to begin this project, with an anticipated opening in 2027. It represents Grupo Satli’s strong commitment to international growth and collaboration with leading global tourism brands.”

Uriel Burak, Vice President of Development for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America, commented:

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting collaboration with Grupo Satli for this project, and to continue our successful work with Aimbridge. This signing underscores our commitment to expanding the all-inclusive segment in Mexico, marking our first Marriott Hotels & Resorts branded all-inclusive property in the Riviera Maya region.”

With more than 9,900 properties across 146 countries and territories, Marriott International leads the global hospitality industry, offering one of the most extensive and diversified hospitality platforms in the world.

A Landmark Resort in Riviera Maya

The resort, owned by Grupo Satli as a hotel real estate investment fund, will be located on a 445-acre site with 1,312 feet of beachfront, and will offer an extensive array of facilities and services designed to deliver a differentiated guest experience. The property is planned to feature 13 food and beverage outlets, 12 pools and expansive water areas, a large-scale spa, more than 43,000 square feet of indoor meetings and events space, a Lazy River, two tennis courts, and a variety of leisure and entertainment amenities.

Operations will be led by Aimbridge Hospitality, recognized as the leading hotel management company, with an expansive global portfolio.

Aimbridge was selected for its deep knowledge of the Mexican market and its expertise in managing all-inclusive resort assets under international standards, delivering high levels of guest satisfaction while optimizing returns for owners.

The addition of this property complements the portfolio of Marriott-branded properties Aimbridge operates in Latin American cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

Alex Fiz, President of All-Inclusive & LATAM at Aimbridge Hospitality, added: "We are honored to partner with Marriott International and Grupo Satli on this groundbreaking project that represents the future of all-inclusive hospitality in the Caribbean. Our proven track record in managing all-inclusive properties, combined with our deep understanding of the Mexican market and Marriott's operational standards, positions us to deliver an exceptional guest experience and drive meaningful value for our partners."

Patricio del Portillo, Senior Vice President – Development, LATAM and Caribbean at Aimbridge, added: “This landmark partnership exemplifies our commitment to expanding our all-inclusive portfolio with like-minded owners and world-class brands in premier destinations."

Sobre Grupo Satli

Grupo Satli is a business conglomerate with a presence across the hospitality, real estate, and financial sectors. Founded and led by Jamal Satli Iglesias, the group holds a portfolio of assets valued at over €900 million and operates in Spain, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

With more than 2,500 employees, the group continues to expand its real estate portfolio and modernize its hotel assets, with a focus on sustainable development and creating a positive impact in the communities where it operates. The Satli Foundation promotes human rights, equal opportunities, and social progress.

In the hospitality sector, BlueBay Hotel, one of its core brands, has more than 50 years of experience and a presence in destinations across Europe and the Caribbean. It operates 3- to 5-star hotels under the BlueBay Hotels & Resorts and BelleVue Hotels & Resorts brands, as well as luxury resorts under the Blue Diamond brand.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world’s leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. The Company continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.