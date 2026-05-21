Kingswood Capital Management Announces Sale of Lind Marine to Tallvine Partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, “Kingswood”) is pleased to announce the sale of Lind Marine, a diversified marine services business headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, to Tallvine Partners, an infrastructure-focused investment firm based in Miami, Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kingswood acquired Lind Marine in 2022 in partnership with Seneca Partners and Lind Marine’s owners, Christian and Aaron Lind, who retained significant ownership in the company.

Lind Marine provides dredging, shipyard, salvage, marine environmental remediation, tug and barge services, and bareboat charters of vessels and cranes throughout the San Francisco Bay, Mare Island, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. Originally founded in 1906 as an oyster shell business, the company has grown over the years to become a full-service marine operations company and remains operated by the third generation of Lind family leadership.

This transaction reflects Kingswood’s continued success working with founder families and underscores the firm’s commitment to supporting them with operational expertise, strategic investment, and an extensive industry network to drive growth and long-term value creation. In 2025, Kingswood was named to Inc. Magazine’s List of Founder-Friendly Investors, which recognizes firms with a reputation for serving as trusted partners to founder-led businesses.

“We are proud of what we achieved through our partnership with Christian Lind, Aaron Lind, and the entire Lind Marine team over the last four years,” said Alex Wolf, Founder and Managing Partner of Kingswood. “This is an excellent example of how we partner with founder families as they take on their first institutional capital, working with them and company leadership to evolve their businesses and deliver a good outcome for everyone involved.”

“The Lind family founded and built a multi-generational business with deep customer relationships and a strong reputation across the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Michael Niegsch and Andrew Kovach, Partners at Kingswood. “Together, we were able to build on that foundation by making key investments in the business, bringing in additional operational expertise, and most importantly, supporting Christian and Aaron in their vision for the company. We’re confident Lind Marine is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Kingswood on the transaction, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.

About Lind Marine

Lind Marine provides dredging, barge and tug services throughout the San Francisco Bay and Delta, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. The company specializes in handling and moving bulk materials for the construction and agricultural industries, dredging projects of any size and marine environmental remediation. Starting with a single barge and tugboat in 1906, the Company has grown to become a full-service dredging, barge and tug company, with more than forty vessels. The Company also operates Moose Boats, a manufacturer of high-quality aluminum catamarans and monohulls serving law enforcement, firefighting, the private sector, and the military as a GSA contractor.

About Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Kingswood Capital Management, LP partners with leading companies in the middle market which stand to benefit from its capital and extensive operating resources. Kingswood embraces complexity and believes it is well-positioned to support businesses at inflection points in their development to enhance value. Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood is a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing “win-win” partnerships with its portfolio companies and management teams. For more information, please visit the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.

About Seneca Partners

Based in Detroit, Michigan, Seneca Partners is a private investment firm that partners with experienced management teams, industry-leading executives, and co-investors to execute acquisitions and majority recapitalizations of well-positioned companies in a variety of industries. Seneca currently has 12 companies in its portfolio and has been investing in and operating companies for over 20 years. For more information, please visit the Seneca website at www.senecapartners.com.

Legal Disclosure

Kingswood submitted an application and paid an application fee to be considered for Inc. Magazine’s 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors. The entry process involved contacting past or present founders from Kingswood’s investment portfolio to ask them about their experience partnering with Kingswood. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led, portfolio companies since January 1, 2020, were eligible to apply.