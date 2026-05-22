Polpharma Biologics and Tuteur Sign Licensing Agreement for a Biosimilar for Autoimmune Diseases

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polpharma Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of biosimilars, today announced the signing of a landmark licensing agreement with Argentina-based Tuteur. Under this strategic partnership, Tuteur will obtain exclusive rights to commercialize a biosimilar for autoimmune diseases across Latin America (LATAM), excluding Brazil.

Polpharma Biologics will retain full responsibility for the development and manufacturing of the biosimilar. Tuteur will be responsible for commercialization, marketing, and distribution in the licensed territories. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding patient access to high-quality, affordable biological therapies across the region.

“Partnering with Tuteur represents an important step in advancing our mission to broaden access to biosimilars globally,” said Anjan Selz, CEO of Polpharma Biologics. “With their strong regional expertise and commercial capabilities in LATAM, we are well-positioned to bring this important therapy to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Together, we aim to improve access to effective and affordable treatment options across the region.”

"Our collaboration with Polpharma Biologics marks a significant milestone for Tuteur," said Jonathan Hahn, President of Tuteur. "Partnering with an organization of their caliber reinforces our commitment to expanding access to world-class biologics for patients throughout Latin America."

The biosimilar, currently in development, is designed to provide an effective and well-tolerated treatment option for patients with autoimmune conditions. Regulatory submission is anticipated within the next three years.

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is a group of biopharmaceutical companies focused on the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars for global markets. Its Switzerland-based biosimilars platform manages the entire value chain—from product selection and investment allocation through development and commercialization—ensuring efficient progression from concept to launch in close collaboration with global partners. The company’s biosimilar portfolio spans multiple programs at various stages of development, from early-stage research to commercialization. Its international team brings deep expertise across program leadership, regulatory strategy, CMC integration, device development, clinical oversight, and quality assurance. Through Polpharma Biologics partnerships with trusted CDMOs, Polpharma Biologics delivers end-to-end biosimilar solutions, from cell line development to finished products, across key therapeutic areas. Polpharma Biologics is committed to accelerating access to biologic therapies worldwide by maintaining a robust and expanding pipeline of biosimilars.

More information: https://polpharmabiologics.com/polpharma-biologics-and-tuteur/

About Tuteur

Tuteur is a leading company in specialized medicine across Latin America, delivering innovative therapies and solutions that address complex medical needs. With a strong commitment to patient outcomes, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships, Tuteur combines deep expertise in manufacturing and distribution of specialty medicines to serve healthcare providers and patients across the region. Driven by a robust pipeline of specialized treatments and a patient-centric approach, Tuteur continues to expand its presence in LATAM while maintaining a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

More information: https://tuteurgroup.com/