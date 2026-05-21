inDrive and GoCab Sign MOU to Unlock Vehicle Access in Emerging Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inDrive, a global mobility and delivery platform and the world’s second-most-downloaded ride-hailing app, today announced a strategic partnership with GoCab, a high-growth mobility fintech, to expand access to cars for drivers on its platform. Launching initially in Morocco and Chile, with possible expansion to other international markets, the collaboration aims to make gig economy work more accessible across these fast-growing markets.

Under the partnership, GoCab will initially supply at least 1,000 vehicles to drivers through flexible leasing and rental options, with plans to scale to 4,000 vehicles across the two markets. Participating drivers will be connected to the inDrive platform, giving them access to a large and active rider base and enabling them to start earning quickly.

By removing the high upfront cost of vehicle ownership — one of the biggest barriers to entry for drivers in emerging and frontier markets — the partnership aims to help more people access flexible work and build sustainable income streams through inDrive.

Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO at inDrive, commented:

“In many fast-growing markets, talent and demand are not the challenge, but access is. This partnership is about breaking down that barrier and creating a more inclusive model for mobility, where more people can participate and benefit. By working with GoCab, we’re not just expanding our driver base, but rather helping to build a more balanced and accessible ecosystem for both drivers and passengers. This is a practical step toward our broader mission of challenging injustice and opening up economic opportunities at scale.”

Azamat Sultan, Co-founder and CEO at GoCab, added:

“Access to a vehicle is the single biggest barrier to opportunity in many emerging markets. Through our drive-to-own model and ethical financing approach, we enable drivers not only to generate daily income, but to progressively build real asset ownership over time. This partnership with inDrive combines strong platform demand with structured, responsible financing — creating an ecosystem where drivers can start earning immediately while investing in their future. Together, we are turning access into ownership, and income into lasting impact.”

As part of GoCab’s drive-to-own model, participating drivers will be given the opportunity to pay down the cost of the car as they earn, with the option to pay off the car in full at the end of the contract.

inDrive will provide GoCab with market insights and driver analytics, in line with applicable data privacy regulations, while also supporting driver recruitment and offering on-the-ground operational assistance to facilitate market entry. GoCab, in turn, will support the use of the inDrive platform among participating drivers and ensure that all vehicles meet local regulatory requirements and specifications.

The collaboration reflects both inDrive and GoCab’s shared commitment to building a more inclusive and purpose-driven mobility ecosystem. Both companies are dedicated to advancing fairness and expanding access to opportunity — not just the ability to drive, but the ability to own, grow, and achieve lasting financial independence. By lowering upfront barriers and providing structured, responsible financing, the partnership aims to redefine what access to mobility means for drivers across emerging and frontier markets, empowering individuals with the dignity, flexibility, and tools they need to improve their livelihoods.