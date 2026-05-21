Cyera Extends AI Security to Anthropic's Claude Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees typically use less than 4% of the data they can access, but tools like Anthropic’s Claude can access all of it through a single prompt, including customer records, internal documents, and business-critical data.

Companies are being asked to move faster on AI while the target keeps shifting beneath them. Cyera's integration with Anthropic gives teams visibility into how data is used across Claude Enterprise and the control to govern it as AI evolves. Share

As AI becomes part of everyday work across regulated industries, security teams are being asked to govern a growing volume of sensitive data flowing through AI conversations, uploaded files, and automated workflows - often through systems traditional security tools were never designed to monitor.

Today, Cyera, the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents, announced an integration with the Claude Compliance API, extending its Omni DLP product to support Claude Enterprise. The integration gives security teams visibility and governance over how sensitive data is accessed and used inside Claude, helping organizations enforce policies before data is exposed, overshared, or misused.

For healthcare providers, that can mean patient records showing up inside AI prompts without proper oversight; for financial institutions, it can mean earnings data or M&A details flowing through AI workflows outside existing compliance controls. AI changes how sensitive data gets surfaced not through file sharing or downloads, but through everyday conversations employees are having with tools like Claude.

What Cyera’s integration with the Claude Compliance API makes possible:

See how employees are using Claude: monitor Claude conversations, uploaded files, and user activity with full visibility into how data is being used

monitor Claude conversations, uploaded files, and user activity with full visibility into how data is being used Find sensitive data oversharing with AI: detect PII, PHI, financial data, and proprietary information inside Claude conversations

detect PII, PHI, financial data, and proprietary information inside Claude conversations Catch risky behavior early : identify anomalies like unusual access patterns, off-hours activity, or potential insider threats

: identify anomalies like unusual access patterns, off-hours activity, or potential insider threats Apply the same policies everywhere: extend existing DLP and data security policies to Claude without manual effort

extend existing DLP and data security policies to Claude without manual effort Reduce noise, focus on what matters : surface only high-risk, actionable alerts with deep data context, AI-powered risk scoring, and remediation workflows

: surface only high-risk, actionable alerts with deep data context, AI-powered risk scoring, and remediation workflows Unify AI security with the rest of your data estate: bring Claude activity into the same view as 250+ other data and security systems

bring Claude activity into the same view as 250+ other data and security systems Stay audit-ready: track who accessed what data, when, and how across AI tools and traditional environments

track who accessed what data, when, and how across AI tools and traditional environments Move faster when something breaks: get full forensic visibility into AI activity to investigate and contain risks in hours, not days

“Companies are being asked to move faster on AI while the target keeps shifting beneath them. To keep up, they need a foundation that gives them visibility into how data is being used across AI systems, and the control to govern it as those systems evolve,” added Yotam Segev, cofounder & CEO at Cyera. “Our integration with Anthropic brings that foundation to Claude Enterprise, so teams can adapt as fast as AI is evolving.”

The integration is available immediately for customers using Cyera and Claude Enterprise, with deployment in under 30 minutes. Check out the blog post for more details on Cyera’s integration with the Claude Compliance API.

About Cyera

Cyera is the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents. Enterprises like Paramount, Chipotle, and Valvoline use Cyera to control exactly what data their AI can reach—and govern what happens next. The platform secures data at rest, in motion, and in use, whether touched by humans or AI agents. Valued at $9 billion and backed by over $1.7 billion from Accel, Blackstone, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia. Protect your data. Secure AI.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Claude Enterprise gives every employee access to chat, Claude Code, and Cowork, empowering teams across the organization to work faster, produce better outcomes, and tackle more complex challenges.