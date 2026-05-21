N-able Boosts Operational Efficiency with Automated Backup Ticketing in HaloPSA

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global cybersecurity company delivering business resilience, today announced a new native integration between Cove Data Protection and HaloPSA, designed to automate ticket creation, accelerate response times, and minimize operational risk. This capability builds on N‑able’s existing integrations with HaloPSA, including its unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms, by extending PSA workflows to incorporate backup alerts for faster triage and response, fueling greater business resilience.

Backup reliability is mission-critical for MSPs, where visibility and rapid response are just as important as protection. Yet heavy alert volumes, duplicated notifications, and manual ticket creation can delay response times, increasing the risk of missed failures and SLA breaches. To address this, Cove now integrates with HaloPSA, which will automatically generate tickets for backup issues, enabling faster, more consistent response while reducing operational overhead by keeping work within the service desk and enriching PSA processes with actionable backup intelligence.

“It’s crucial to have real-time visibility into backup issues and failures, not delayed alerts or manual processes,” said Chris Groot, General Manager of Cove Data Protection. “This integration brings Cove’s real-time backup intelligence into HaloPSA’s platform, helping to ensure critical issues surface immediately in the tools MSPs depend on to provide exceptional service, protect customer data, and maintain business continuity.”

With this new integration, MSPs can:

Limit ticket noise , with Cove creating tickets only when one doesn’t already exist and updating existing tickets instead of duplicating them.

, with Cove creating tickets only when one doesn’t already exist and updating existing tickets instead of duplicating them. Gain clear context , as tickets include relevant backup and failure details for faster issue identification.

, as tickets include relevant backup and failure details for faster issue identification. Accelerate response times, enabling quicker triage and improved first touch resolution for backup related incidents.

“PSA platforms are the operational nerve centre for MSPs,” said Alex Golden, Head of Product at Halo. “When backup issues are buried in email alerts, response slows and risk grows. This integration puts backup alerts into HaloPSA workflows, helping MSPs act sooner, improve service delivery, and protect continuity for every customer.”

For more information on the Cove integration with HaloPSA, visit: https://www.n-able.com/integrations/halopsa.

About N-able

N-able protects businesses from evolving cyberthreats. Our AI powered cybersecurity platform delivers business resilience to more than 500,000 organizations worldwide, leveraging advanced end-to-end capabilities, simplified workflows, market leading integrations, and flexible deployment options to improve efficiency and drive critical security outcomes. Our partner first approach pairs our technology with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able.com

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Category: Product