Toast Supports the International Chamber of Commerce UK Trade & Export Initiative for Hospitality Brands Expanding Internationally

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses, today announced its participation as a proud sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UK Trade & Export initiative.

As the world’s largest business organisation and the only one with United Nations observer status, the ICC represents 45 million companies globally. Through this initiative, Toast will be featured as the sponsor for ICC UK’s network of hospitality decision-makers, supporting brands as they scale operations across the UK and into the United States.

"The most successful hospitality brands inevitably expand globally — and when they do, they need a technology partner that’s already there and ready to support them," said Mike Miller, COO International at Toast. "We provide a unified operational foundation that enables operators to scale across markets with consistency and confidence, so they can focus on growing their business rather than managing complexity. Through the ICC UK Trade & Export initiative, we’re helping hospitality leaders understand how the right platform can support expansion from London to New York and beyond."

Toast continues to evolve its platform to meet the needs of modern, global operators by integrating software, AI, payments, hardware, and financial technology solutions in every market it serves. This "build global, act local" approach is designed to enable Toast, which powers approximately 171,000 locations globally, to provide dedicated UK-based teams across sales and onboarding, with 24/7 customer care to support local operators on the ground. Toast is trusted by millions of restaurant employees, and 87% of customers Toast polled say it's easy for their staff to use.1 With strong adoption across the US and growth in the UK, it's getting likelier operators will encounter staff familiar with Toast as expansion continues.

Toast’s support of the ICC’s UK Trade & Export initiative highlights its track record of working with leading hospitality brands operating across both the UK and the U.S., including Chotto Matte, Miznon, Swingers, and Carbone, demonstrating its ability to power complex, multi-location hospitality and restaurant operations.

“Working with Toast has transformed how we run a multi-location business,” said Kurt Zdesar, Founder of Chotto Matte. “The fact that Toast works in America and works in the UK seamlessly is super important. The platform adapts to the way we serve guests, delivers real-time insights across markets, and gives us the confidence to expand knowing our operations are stable and flexible.”

For more information on how Toast supports international expansion in the UK, visit https://pos.toasttab.com/uk/international-expansion

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. From the busiest local restaurants and shops to large hospitality brands, Toast helps owners and operators manage their businesses more efficiently, drive guest demand, and build lasting success.

Toast integrates software, agentic AI, payments, financial technology solutions, and hardware with a broad partner ecosystem. Powering billions of purchases throughout local commerce, Toast delivers the precision and innovation required for modern restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit https://pos.toasttab.com

About the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom

ICC United Kingdom is the UK representative office of the International Chamber of Commerce, the largest world business organisation representing 45 million companies in 170 countries. ICC’s mission is to promote inclusive, sustainable and green trade. Its rules underpin $25 trillion of global trade. For more information, visit https://iccwbo.uk

1To help better understand the restaurant industry, Toast conducted a customer survey of 1,164 restaurant and retail decision-makers operating 16 or fewer Toast locations in the United States from October 27, 2025, to November 11, 2025. Respondents included a mix of both full-service and quick-service restaurants. Respondents were aware that Toast was fielding the study. Using a standard margin of error calculation, at a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error of +/- 3%.

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