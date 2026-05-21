Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Porter Airlines Celebrate Inaugural Nonstop Service Between Austin and Toronto

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) welcomed Porter Airlines as its newest airline partner today, celebrating the launch of the carrier’s inaugural nonstop service between Austin and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The new route marks an important step in strengthening international connectivity between Central Texas and Toronto, while expanding Porter's growing North American network.

The year-round service will operate five times weekly, providing travelers across the Austin region with a direct connection to Toronto, while opening the door to onward travel across Porter’s Canadian Network. For businesses, universities, and visitors traveling between the two cities, the route creates new opportunities to build stronger economic and cultural ties between Texas and Canada.

Flights will be operated on the modern Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, offering Porter’s signature elevated economy experience. Passengers enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages, including beer and wine served in real glassware, free high-speed Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, and a comfortable cabin layout with no middle seats.

Toronto offers travelers access to one of North America’s most vibrant cities, known for its thriving arts and culinary scenes, world-class entertainment, and international business presence. Visitors can experience landmarks such as the CN Tower, explore the waterfront along Lake Ontario, or take a short trip to nearby destinations like Niagara Falls.

An event was held at AUS to mark the inaugural departure, bringing together airport leadership, airline representatives, community partners and passengers traveling on the first flight.

“Welcoming Porter Airlines to AUS is an exciting milestone for our airport and the Central Texas region,” said Ghizlane Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “Each new international connection strengthens Austin’s role as a global destination and supports the economic vitality of our community. This service to Toronto provides our passengers with another seamless travel option while also inviting new visitors to discover everything that makes Austin unique.”

"Austin is one of North America's most dynamic and fastest-growing cities, making it an ideal fit for Porter's own growing network of flights. This route opens exciting new opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange between the two vibrant cities," said Kevin Jackson, President, Porter Airlines. "We look forward to welcoming Central Texas travelers onboard and introducing them to Porter's elevated flying experience."

With the addition of Porter Airlines, AUS continues to expand its international network while supporting the region’s growing demand for global travel and connectivity.

Tickets are available for purchase at FlyPorter.com or through local travel agents.

About Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Owned by the City of Austin and operated by Austin Aviation, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport achieved large-hub status by the Federal Aviation Administration for the first time in 2022. Austin-Bergstrom is an economic engine, supplying over 74,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Central Texas region.

The airport serves approximately 20 million passengers a year and is home to over 40 local brands to shop and dine at, 8 live music stages and more than 15 airlines. As we build the airport’s largest improvement program in its history, we are redefining the travel experience in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.

For the latest news, real-time flight information, careers information, and details on the many services provided at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport visit FlyAustin.com. You can also follow Austin-Bergstrom on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.