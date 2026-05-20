Lambda Partners with Hudson River Trading to Power Quantitative Research and Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, today announced a partnership with Hudson River Trading (HRT), a leading quantitative trading firm, to accelerate HRT’s trading research and development. Lambda is providing HRT access to NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, including NVIDIA HGX B200 systems, advanced networking, storage, and orchestration, enabling its researchers to develop and refine trading algorithms at scale.

HRT's researchers run compute-intensive workloads to train models and simulate trading strategies at scale. As HRT demand for compute grew, the firm needed a partner that could rapidly deliver capacity, provide clear operational ownership, and ensure the uptime such workloads require. With Lambda, HRT gains a full-stack architecture that accelerates its research roadmap and expands the compute powering its quantitative work.

“Lambda stood out for its technical depth and operational clarity,” said Gerard Bernabeu Altayo, Compute Systems Lead at HRT. “We're confident we've found the right partner to help power our workloads.”

This partnership comes as Lambda continues to expand its AI infrastructure footprint, following six NVIDIA awards and a $1.5B+ Series E fundraise in November 2025. Lambda serves tens of thousands of customers ranging from individual researchers to enterprises and hyperscalers.

“HRT is exactly the kind of customer Lambda was built for: researchers who need massive amounts of compute and infrastructure that delivers,” said Stephen Balaban, co-founder and CTO of Lambda. “We're proud to power HRT's research, and we're here to make sure they have everything they need to do their best work.”

“Quantitative trading requires substantial computational power to train sophisticated models and run large-scale simulations that drive competitive advantage,” said Ioana Boier, Global Head of Capital Markets Strategy at NVIDIA. “By combining NVIDIA’s AI Trading Factory with Lambda’s AI cloud, HRT gains the performance needed to accelerate its most demanding research workloads and operate at market speed.”

About Lambda

Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, is a leader in AI cloud infrastructure serving tens of thousands of customers.

Founded in 2012 by published machine learning engineers, Lambda builds supercomputers for AI training and inference.

Our customers range from AI researchers to enterprises and hyperscalers.

Lambda's mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give everyone the power of superintelligence. One person, one GPU.

About Hudson River Trading

Hudson River Trading (HRT) is a multi-asset class quantitative trading firm based in New York City. Founded in 2002, HRT develops automated trading algorithms that provide liquidity and facilitate price discovery on exchanges and alternative trading systems. With offices around the world, HRT trades equities, futures, options, currencies and fixed income on over 200 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.hudsonrivertrading.com.