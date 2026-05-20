Rockwell Medical Renews Product Purchase Agreement with aQua Dialysis

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company has renewed and extended its product purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with aQua Dialysis, LLP, a leading independent provider of in-center hemodialysis and home dialysis services in Texas.

$RMTI renewed and extended its product purchase agreement with aQua Dialysis, a leading independent provider of in-center hemodialysis and home dialysis patients in Texas. Share

The Agreement, which includes supply and purchasing commitments, will be in effect for two years with options to renew for two additional one-year periods. Under the Agreement, Rockwell Medical will continue to supply aQua Dialysis with the Company's liquid and dry, acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates and other essential dialysis related products.

"We are pleased to continue supporting aQua Dialysis through our renewed agreement that reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship," said Tim Chole, Chief Commercial Officer at Rockwell Medical. "aQua Dialysis has been a valued customer for many years, and this long-term agreement underscores their team's confidence in our product quality, operational reliability, and customer service. We look forward to continuing to support aQua Dialysis and its mission to provide quality outcomes and an improved life for dialysis patients."

"Rockwell Medical has consistently demonstrated strong product quality and reliable service across our clinics over the years," said Corey Boone, Director of Operations and Technical Services at aQua Dialysis. "We look forward to continuing to work together in support of our clinical teams and the patients we serve."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® four years in a row (2023-2026) and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ in 2024 and 2025, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions™. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are committed to,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” “seeks to” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.