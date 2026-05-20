Graceland Heats Up Summer 2026 with New Display, Live Concerts, and a Full Calendar of Events

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis is gearing up for a busy summer filled with a new patriotic display, a packed calendar of special events and concerts, and the return of beloved annual traditions. From Memorial Day through Elvis Week, there’s never been a better time to make the road trip to the home of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

In addition to daily tours of Graceland, summer highlights include:

The American Spirit of Elvis Presley Display (May 22–July 5; included with Graceland Mansion tour) – This limited-time display explores Elvis’ love of country through rare artifacts, including the gold lamé jacket from his Pearl Harbor benefit concert, the suit he wore when meeting President Nixon, and the giant American flag from his 1974 Mid-South Coliseum concerts. On view daily beginning Memorial Day Weekend through Fourth of July Weekend.

(May 22–July 5; included with Graceland Mansion tour) This limited-time display explores Elvis’ love of country through rare artifacts, including the gold lamé jacket from his Pearl Harbor benefit concert, the suit he wore when meeting President Nixon, and the giant American flag from his 1974 Mid-South Coliseum concerts. On view daily beginning Memorial Day Weekend through Fourth of July Weekend. Private Presley Tours (May 22–25, daily, 3–5 p.m.) – Exclusive guided tours through Graceland Mansion focused on Elvis’ military service, offering an intimate look at his time in the Army and his celebrated return home.

(May 22–25, daily, 3–5 p.m.) Exclusive guided tours through Graceland Mansion focused on Elvis’ military service, offering an intimate look at his time in the Army and his celebrated return home. The King’s Table: A Spirited Dinner, Poured by Old Dominick (May 30, 8 p.m., TCB Showroom) – An elegant five-course dinner by Chef Mario, with each course paired with guided pours from Memphis’ own Old Dominick Distillery. Tickets are $100 per person (taxes and gratuity included). Must be 21 or older.

(May 30, 8 p.m., TCB Showroom) An elegant five-course dinner by Chef Mario, with each course paired with guided pours from Memphis’ own Old Dominick Distillery. Tickets are $100 per person (taxes and gratuity included). Must be 21 or older. Graceland After Hours: An Anniversary Evening (June 6) – On the eve of the 44th anniversary of Graceland opening to the public, guests enjoy an after-hours mansion tour, a behind-the-scenes look at the Graceland Archives with VP of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese, dinner and live music in the TCB Showroom, and a private late-night film screening. Packages start at $597.96 for two and include one-night accommodation at The Guest House at Graceland. Availability is extremely limited.

(June 6) On the eve of the 44th anniversary of Graceland opening to the public, guests enjoy an after-hours mansion tour, a behind-the-scenes look at the Graceland Archives with VP of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese, dinner and live music in the TCB Showroom, and a private late-night film screening. Packages start at $597.96 for two and include one-night accommodation at The Guest House at Graceland. Availability is extremely limited. All-American Weekend (July 3–5) – A patriotic celebration befitting America’s 250th anniversary, featuring live concerts, the All-American Gospel Brunch with the Tennessee Mass Choir, and a Party & Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3.

(July 3–5) A patriotic celebration befitting America’s 250th anniversary, featuring live concerts, the All-American Gospel Brunch with the Tennessee Mass Choir, and a Party & Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3. Elvis Week 2026 (August 8–16) – The world’s premier Elvis fan gathering returns for nine days of concerts, special events, panel discussions, and the beloved Candlelight Vigil. Special guests this year include George Hamilton, John Oates, Jimmy Hawkins, Linda Thompson, Jerry Schilling, and Larry Gatlin, among others.

(August 8–16) The world’s premier Elvis fan gathering returns for nine days of concerts, special events, panel discussions, and the beloved Candlelight Vigil. Special guests this year include and among others. Graceland Live Concerts (June–August, select dates) – The Graceland Soundstage hosts a diverse summer lineup including The Wallflowers (June 4), Edwin McCain & Five for Fighting (June 5), Chelcie Lynn (June 6), Gladys Knight (June 19), and Elmiene (July 17). Every ticket includes free admission to Elvis Presley’s Memphis after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show.

For those looking to extend their visit, The Guest House at Graceland, located steps from the mansion, offers resort-style amenities including a pool, full-service dining, and live entertainment. Guests can save 20% on Graceland tickets plus accommodation with the Rock 'n' Roll Road Trip Package, or save 20% on a single overnight stay with the Summer Splash offer.

Tickets and information for all summer events are available at Graceland.com/summer.

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About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive 13 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com

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