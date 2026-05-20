Tallvine Partners Expands North America Marine Infrastructure Platform with Acquisition of Lind Marine, LLC

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallvine Partners (“Tallvine”), an independent investment advisor focused on value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities, today announced the acquisition of Lind Marine, LLC (“Lind Marine”). This marks Tallvine Partners’ second acquisition under its North American marine infrastructure platform, following its September 2025 acquisition of Donjon Marine, LLC. (“Donjon Marine”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lind Marine is a leading provider of critical marine infrastructure solutions including dredging, towing, salvage, shipyard, environmental remediation, and other marine services across the San Francisco Bay. The acquisition extends the platform's geographic footprint to the West Coast, complementing Donjon Marine's operations across the East Coast. Christian Lind, current CEO of Lind Marine, will continue to lead the business. Thoroughbred LLC (“Thoroughbred”) continues to serve as the platform’s industrial partner.

“The acquisition of Lind Marine marks an important step in scaling our North American marine infrastructure platform,” said Thomas Lefebvre, Partner & CEO of Tallvine Partners. “Lind Marine is highly complementary to this platform, expanding its geographic footprint into the West Coast and diversifying the customer base. We are thrilled to partner with Christian Lind and the Lind Marine team and look forward to supporting the company’s expansion plans.”

Founded in 1906, Lind Marine operates out of its shipyard base on Mare Island, which features a 400-foot drydock supporting vessel repair and new construction. With a fleet of 40 vessels and over 120 employees, Lind Marine plays a critical role in the operation, maintenance, and environmental stewardship of the Bay's waterways and harbor infrastructure, supporting industrial, utility, municipal, government and waterfront owner customers across the region. The company will continue to operate under the Lind Marine brand.

Victor Sosa, Partner at Tallvine Partners, added: "Lind Marine will play a key role in broadening our platform's capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the Lind Marine team to support the company's continued growth, invest in fleet additions, execute strategic acquisitions in the region and foster the sharing of capabilities and expertise across the platform."

"Partnering with Tallvine marks a pivotal new chapter for Lind Marine, and I couldn't be more energized about what lies ahead," said Christian Lind, CEO of Lind Marine. "Their long-term vision and deep infrastructure expertise aligns perfectly with our own ambitions. Together, we will accelerate investment in our capabilities, strengthen the services we deliver to our customers, and position Lind Marine as a premier marine infrastructure platform in the West Coast for decades to come.”

About Tallvine Partners

Tallvine Partners is an independent investment advisor focused on investing in value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities. Based in Miami, FL, and led by partners Thomas Lefebvre, Chucri Hjeily, Mark Clark and Victor Sosa, Tallvine focuses on middle-market infrastructure opportunities across the energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and communications sectors in North America. Tallvine seeks to invest in target sectors by leveraging the firm’s strong and cohesive partnership, its experience building, enhancing and divesting platforms, its ability to identify and empower management teams, its wide-reaching network of experts, and the pattern recognition its four partners have developed investing through two decades of business cycles in each of the firm’s target sectors.

About Lind Marine

Lind Marine is a leading provider of critical marine infrastructure solutions across the San Francisco Bay and Delta, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, including dredging, towing, salvage, shipyard, environmental remediation, and other marine services. Operating from its base in Mare Island, the company serves a customer base of industrial operators, utilities, municipalities, government agencies, and waterfront owners. The Company also operates Moose Boats, a manufacturer of high-quality aluminum catamarans and mono hulls serving law enforcement, firefighting, and the military as a GSA contractor. Lind Marine was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.