National Bank of Canada Partners with Sardine to Strengthen Digital Banking Security and Fraud Operations Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sardine, the leading agentic risk platform for fighting financial crime, today announced a multi-year partnership with National Bank of Canada, one of Canada’s largest financial institutions serving approximately 2.7 million clients globally.

The decision follows a live evaluation where Sardine improved fraud detection and reduced false positives, enabling National Bank of Canada to reduce unnecessary friction for its customers. Under the agreement, the bank will deploy Sardine’s device intelligence and real-time risk scoring across its retail, commercial, and wealth solutions.

“After closely following Sardine’s growth and hearing strong feedback from existing customers, we decided to conduct an extensive evaluation of their platform,” said Joshuah Lebacq, Partner at NAventures, National Bank of Canada’s corporate venture capital arm. “The results gave us confidence to make Sardine a strong addition to our financial crime prevention operations and expand our commercial relationship.”

National Bank of Canada is also doubling down on their existing investment in Sardine by leading a $25M series-C extension round in the company, bringing Sardine’s total funding to $170 million.

“We’re excited about the potential of agentic AI, especially in the risk and compliance sphere, and Sardine’s financial crime agents are setting the standard for the category,” he added.

“Sardine was built for banks that need to stop fraud without slowing down their loyal customers,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO and co-founder of Sardine. “National Bank of Canada is one of the most respected financial institutions in North America, and we’re proud to support their financial crime operations as they continue to set the standard for digital banking in Canada.”

Continued momentum with financial institutions

Sardine is quickly growing in the financial services segment, winning new business and expanding its work with leading banks and wealth managers. This National Bank of Canada partnership is the latest example of that scale and builds on a growing customer base and trust in Sardine’s agentic risk platform as financial institutions shift to more modern, scalable ways to fight financial crime.

For more information about Sardine, visit www.sardine.ai.

About Sardine

Sardine is the leading agentic risk platform for fighting financial crime. Our integrated solution unifies data across risk teams to help organizations stop fraud in real time, prevent AI-driven attacks, and automate fraud and AML operations. Sardine’s platform is strengthened by one of the fastest-growing fraud consortiums in the market, spanning more than 6 billion profiled devices, 800 million consumers, and 3 million businesses worldwide. Leading companies including FIS, GoDaddy, Intuit, Edward Jones, ZoomInfo, and Checkout.com rely on Sardine to secure and grow trust in their products. Learn more at sardine.ai

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the “Bank”) is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank’s activities at nbc.ca or via social media.