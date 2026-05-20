Wealth.com and AcquireUp Partner to Turn Estate Planning Seminars Into a Scalable Growth Engine for Advisors

PHOENIX & TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate and tax planning platform, today announced a strategic partnership with AcquireUp, a technology-first seminar marketing company for financial professionals. The partnership is designed to help financial advisory firms grow through estate planning-led seminars that drive stronger engagement, higher conversion and more durable client relationships. As part of the engagement, advisors who leverage AcquireUp’s Estate Planning seminar campaign package will receive access to Wealth.com, enabling immediate implementation. Together, Wealth.com and AcquireUp will provide advisors with dedicated seminar content, presentation materials, marketing enablement and acquisition strategy, offering a more integrated approach to turning seminar events into client relationships.

Seminars remain one of the most effective ways for advisors to build trust with qualified prospects and achieve reliable organic growth at scale. This is supported by AcquireUp’s 2026 Industry Index, which finds educational and meal-based seminars account for 25% of benchmark production. Estate planning has emerged as a leading entry point for these conversations, offering a subject that is both broadly relevant and personally meaningful across the net worth spectrum.

As $124 trillion is expected to transfer between generations in the coming decades, advisors are also placing greater emphasis on engaging the next generation of clients earlier. Estate planning provides a natural way to initiate those relationships, creating continuity across generations and expanding the scope of the advisor-client relationship over time. This partnership reflects that shift, aligning client acquisition with planning and delivery in a single, coordinated approach.

“Advisors are looking for more effective ways to differentiate and create meaningful client conversations, but too often those conversations don’t translate into action,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “Estate planning is one of the few areas of planning that resonates with nearly every client and naturally leads to deeper client relationships. This partnership gives advisors a proven framework to not only lead with estate planning, but to deliver on it consistently and turn that engagement into long-term client relationships.”

AcquireUp brings significant scale and experience to the partnership, having worked with more than 9,500 financial professionals, facilitated more than 160,000 seminars and engaged over 3.7 million prospects. Based on AcquireUp’s proprietary seminar data, advisors who lead estate planning seminars and leverage Wealth.com’s platform see a $21,000 revenue advantage per campaign, a new revenue stream through estate documents, and a 33% increase in advisory clients.

“We’ve seen firsthand that the right seminar content drives real results,” said Greg Bogich, chief executive officer at AcquireUp. “This partnership equips advisors with content that performs and a proven approach to lead with estate planning and engage the next generation of clients in a more structured and effective way. Ultimately driving strong return on investment and reliable organic growth.”

To learn more, Wealth.com and AcquireUp will host a live webinar on June 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET demonstrating how advisors can implement estate planning-led seminars and integrate planning into their growth strategy. Register here.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate and tax planning platform, empowering thousands of wealth management firms to modernize how planning guidance is delivered to clients. Purpose-built for financial institutions, Wealth.com is the only tech-led, end-to-end platform that enables firms to scale estate and tax planning with efficiency, consistency and measurable client impact.

Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, enterprise-grade security, and deep legal and tax expertise to support the full spectrum of client needs—from foundational estate plans to advanced estate and tax analysis and reporting. With the introduction of Wealth.com Tax Planning, firms can deliver more integrated, proactive planning through a single platform. Wealth.com has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, earning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, as well as the #1 estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

About AcquireUp

AcquireUp is a data-driven seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect with and engage high-quality leads. Based in both Troy, Mich. and Tampa, Fla., AcquireUp's core services include lead-generating seminars and client engagement solutions, all supported by a comprehensive technology platform that provides audience transparency and streamlines campaign management. Backed by deep experience, AcquireUp offers proven seminars on topics such as Estate Planning, Social Security, Taxes in Retirement, College Planning and Medicare. By removing the stress of marketing, AcquireUp enables over 2,800 advisors annually to focus on what they do best – building meaningful client relationships. For more information, visit acquireup.com.