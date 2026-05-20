OCC Begins Clearing for MIAX Futures Exchange

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today launched clearing and settlement services for MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™). MIAX Futures, owned by parent holding company Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), began listing Bloomberg equity index futures on May 17, 2026, with OCC providing clearing services. With the addition of MIAX Futures, OCC now provides clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms for options, futures and securities lending transactions.

“MIAX Futures is now live, and we’re proud to welcome them as the fifth participant exchange under the MIAX name,” said Andrej Bolkovic, chief executive officer at OCC. “From day one, MIAX Futures participants have access to our full suite of clearing and risk management capabilities, along with the capital efficiencies that come with OCC’s cross-margining program. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, we are committed to delivering the operational excellence and stability that market participants depend on, and we look forward to supporting the growth of MIAX Futures as the exchange continues to build out its product lineup.”

“Clearing at OCC represents a significant step forward for MIAX Futures market participants, and I am grateful to the OCC team for all the work and support they provided as we prepared to launch our new Bloomberg equity index futures products on the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform,” said Thomas P. Gallagher, chairman and chief executive officer at MIAX. “OCC’s clearing and risk management services will provide our participants with meaningful capital efficiencies when trading financial futures and we’re pleased to build on our longstanding relationship with the organization.”

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.