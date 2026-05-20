Xsolla Expands Nordic Presence With Industry Engagements Across Sweden, Including Official Sponsorship of Nordic Game 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announces a comprehensive program of events and activations across Sweden throughout May 2026, including its official sponsorship of Nordic Game 2026.

At Nordic Game, Xsolla will showcase its Web Shop solution, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform designed to help developers build and scale their own storefronts outside traditional app stores. The Web Shop ecosystem integrates storefronts, LiveOps tools, and player engagement features, enabling studios to strengthen player relationships while increasing revenue and operational control.

Xsolla will also highlight its global payments infrastructure, supporting more than 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies. Designed to optimize conversion and deliver localized checkout experiences, Xsolla Payments enables developers to reach players worldwide while adapting to regional preferences and regulatory environments. Additionally, Xsolla will showcase how they are connecting developers with premium entertainment-based intellectual property (IP). By simplifying licensing and partnership opportunities, Xsolla helps studios enhance player acquisition, drive engagement through LiveOps, and unlock new monetization pathways.

“Sweden and the broader Nordic region represent one of the most innovative and globally influential game development communities,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “As the industry navigates major changes in distribution, monetization, and player engagement, we’re focused on helping developers build sustainable and direct relationships with their players. Through our presence at Nordic Games, PGC Malmö, and Xsolla Connect Malmö, we’re bringing actionable insights and solutions to help studios scale globally while staying rooted in strong regional ecosystems.”

“Swedish gaming communities are early adopters of D2C,” added Danhua Wu, VP of Business Development, Nordic at Xsolla. “They are closely connected with each other, generous, and open to sharing with their peers what works and what doesn’t, and everything in between. They support each other, creating a culture where everyone thrives and grows together - not apart.”

While anchored by its Nordic Game sponsorship, Xsolla will also engage with the broader developer community in Malmö through complementary activities around Pocket Gamer Connects Malmö and Xsolla Connects Malmö.

Through its expanded presence in Sweden, Xsolla continues to deliver on its mission to provide all the things developers need to succeed, offering tools and services that simplify the complexities of launching, scaling, and monetizing games worldwide.

For more information about Xsolla’s presence in Sweden, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/Nordic-Presence

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com