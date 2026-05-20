Starfighters Space Expands Mu-g Technologies Partnership with Midland Facility Integration and Joint NASA Microgravity Response

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starfighters Space, Inc. (“Starfighters” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: FJET), the innovative aerospace company, owner and operator of the world’s fastest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft, together with Mu-g Technologies, LLC (“Mu-g”), an innovator focused on the development of microgravity research and flight test services, today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership. Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Starfighters will assist Mu-g’s flight test program for its Dassault Falcon 50 from its facilities located within the Midland Air & Space Port (KMAF), and the two companies are jointly responding to NASA’s Request for Information for Parabolic Flight Services.

“By bringing Mu-g’s Falcon 50 into our Midland facility, we are creating a single location where researchers and customers will be able to access both microgravity and supersonic test environments." ~Tim Franta, Starfighters CEO Share

This partnership leverages the nearly 30-year relationship and combined experience between Starfighters CEO Tim Franta and Mu-g’s Founder Robert S. Ward. Mr. Ward states, “I am excited to be working with Tim again and the team at Starfighters to help both restore and expand our nation’s access to safe, reliable, high-quality, and long-duration reduced-gravity parabolas to assist critical research and development programs.”

Expanding Shared Infrastructure at Midland

Mu-g’s Falcon 50 aircraft, which will be modified for parabolic test flights and will conduct its flight testing at Starfighters’ hangar at the Midland International Air & Space Port (KMAF). The co-location focuses on providing Mu-g with a robust environment for the rigorous flight testing of its Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft. To facilitate this critical developmental phase, Starfighters will support Mu-g flight testing from its facility at KMAF, including ground support, chase plane and data collection, expert pilot integration, and safety and regulatory alignment. This arrangement is designed to support the aircraft’s progression through intensive testing cycles until it successfully obtains FAA certification for its intended commercial mission.

Starfighters’ Midland facility is the Company’s second operating location, complementing its primary operations at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With Mu-g’s aircraft on-site, the Midland facility will be able to support both supersonic and microgravity flight operations.

Joint Response to NASA Microgravity RFI

Currently there is no commercial microgravity flight capability within North America. To address that lack of capability, Starfighters and Mu-g are jointly responding to NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s Request for Information for Parabolic Flight Services, which seeks commercial capabilities to provide microgravity and reduced-gravity environments for technology testing and scientific research. The RFI specifically invites proposals involving novel or non-traditional flight platforms.

The joint response will combine Mu-g’s modified Falcon 50 and microgravity research expertise with Starfighters’ F-104 supersonic platform, flight operations infrastructure, and established relationships across the defense and aerospace research community. Together, the two companies offer NASA a complementary suite of capabilities spanning microgravity, reduced-gravity, hyper-gravity, and supersonic flight test environments.

“This partnership is a natural extension of what both companies do best,” said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. “By bringing Mu-g’s Falcon 50 into our Midland facility, we are creating a single location where researchers and customers will be able to access both microgravity and supersonic test environments. Responding jointly to NASA’s RFI is the next step in building that offering into something the agency and the broader research community can rely on.”

The expanded partnership builds on the strategic framework the two companies established earlier this year, which includes shared hangar access, maintenance and ground support coordination, pilot integration, aerial photography and chase plane support, and joint business development across government and commercial aerospace contracts.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first-stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.

For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc., please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

About Mu-g Technologies, LLC

Mu-g Technologies is an aerospace innovator focused on the development of specialized parabolic aircraft research platforms including the Dassault Falcon 50 and Airbus A321. By combining technical microgravity expertise with rigorous flight testing, Mu-g is dedicated to advancing the next generation of airborne research capabilities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.