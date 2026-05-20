Beryllium Selected for U.S. Army NCODE Pilot Program Supporting Enclave-Based CMMC Compliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beryllium has been selected by the U.S. Army to participate in the Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves (NCODE) pilot program, a $49 million initiative focused on strengthening cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

Through the NCODE program, selected Verified External Service Providers (VESPs) will compete for task orders to help eligible defense contractors implement National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 requirements and prepare for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance.

Beryllium will support the initiative through its flagship managed enclave platform, Cuick Trac, a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent platform which enables organizations to isolate and secure Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within a dedicated compliance boundary without disrupting existing operations. Designed specifically for defense contractors, Cuick Trac helps organizations accelerate their path toward CMMC and NIST SP 800-171 compliance through a fully managed enclave approach.

The Army’s NCODE pilot program selected a small group of providers to participate in the initiative, which was created to help organizations within the defense supply chain gain access to secure environments and cybersecurity resources that may otherwise be difficult to implement independently.

The NCODE initiative reflects a broader shift toward enclave-based cybersecurity models as organizations across the Defense Industrial Base look for more practical and scalable approaches to meeting CMMC and NIST SP 800-171 requirements.

Unlike approaches that require full system migrations or significant operational disruption, Cuick Trac allows organizations to establish a controlled enclave environment while maintaining existing business operations, all within a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent platform.

“Organizations across the Defense Industrial Base are being asked to meet increasingly complex cybersecurity requirements while continuing to support critical national security missions,” said Andy Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Beryllium. “Programs like NCODE validate a broader shift toward enclave-based environments as one of the most practical paths to achieving compliance at scale. We’re proud to be selected and to support an initiative focused on helping organizations protect sensitive information while remaining competitive within the DIB.”

About Beryllium

Beryllium is a cybersecurity and compliance company focused on helping organizations across the Defense Industrial Base protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meet evolving government cybersecurity requirements. Its flagship platform, Cuick Trac, delivers a managed enclave environment designed to support organizations pursuing NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 compliance.

For more information, visit berylliuminfosec.com or cuicktrac.com.