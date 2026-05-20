Credo and Rebellions Work Together to Maximize Operational Efficiency in Enterprise AI Factories

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions, and Rebellions, a global leader in AI inference infrastructure, are working together to bring turnkey, scalable AI factories to enterprises around the world. The collaboration integrates Credo’s ZeroFlap active electrical cables (AECs)—designed to deliver consistent, link flap-free connectivity—into the production-ready, high-performance Rebellions RebelPOD™. By integrating Credo’s ZeroFlap AECs, Rebellions helps enterprises accelerate time to first token and unlock AI cluster productivity.

With Credo’s renowned plug-and-play purple AECs integrated into the Rebellions RebelPOD™ architecture, enterprises can deploy AI inference capacity faster while maintaining operational stability over time. Share

Inference workloads must deliver immediate responsiveness, predictable latency, and continuous availability, often across large, distributed clusters operating at high utilization. Even brief connectivity instability or component failures can delay inference requests, increase queue times, and degrade user experience. Credo’s ZeroFlap AECs virtually eliminate intermittent link disruptions, reduce operational troubleshooting, and simplify maintenance, enabling AI infrastructure to remain online and performant as it scales. With Credo’s renowned plug-and-play purple AECs integrated into the Rebellions RebelPOD architecture, enterprises can deploy AI inference capacity faster while maintaining operational stability over time.

“AI inference infrastructure must be designed not only for performance, but also for continuous operation at scale,” said Bill Brennan, President and CEO, Credo. “The integration of Credo’s ZeroFlap AECs in the Rebellions RebelPOD architecture enables enterprises to deploy AI factories that deliver exceptional uptime, reliability, and serviceability—key requirements for delivering fast time to stability and revenue.”

“Rebellions is focused on making AI inference infrastructure practical, efficient and accessible for enterprises and organizations worldwide,” said Sunghyun Park, Co-Founder and CEO, Rebellions. “In collaboration with Credo, we are streamlining AI adoption at scale—from development to deployment—and minimizing infrastructure complexity so customers can utilize AI inference faster, with lower operational risk.”

Credo’s award-winning ZeroFlap AECs are known for delivering highly reliable interconnect for AI backend networks, operating without link flaps for billions of field operating hours. Credo ZeroFlap AECs are the interconnects for the Rebellions RebelPOD, a high-performance AI cluster with rack-to-rack scalability and RDMA networking, built for large-scale AI inference and designed for distributed workloads.

About Rebellions

Rebellions builds what the AI era needs: purpose-built inference accelerators delivering the performance, efficiency, and supply chain resilience that enterprises and nations demand. Its flagship Rebel100™ delivers the best performance per dollar per watt – built for inference from the ground up, not retrofitted from training – with full-stack software built entirely on open source and open standards. With proven commercial deployments already live across enterprises and governments, and a chiplet architecture built for the most demanding AI workloads, Rebellions gives every organization and nation the ability to own and control their AI, not just access it. Backed by Aramco, Arm, Kindred Ventures, KT, Mirae Asset Group, Samsung, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom, Rebellions is headquartered in South Korea with operations in the United States. Learn more by visiting www.rebellions.ai, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/rebellions-ai, and on X at twitter.com/rebellions_inc.

About Credo

Credo’s mission is to transform connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions. Our high-speed copper and optical interconnect products deliver industry-leading power and performance at up to 1.6T to meet the ever-expanding data infrastructure demands of AI.

Our product portfolio includes ZeroFlap (ZF) Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and ZF optical transceivers, OmniConnect memory solutions, and a suite of retimers and DSPs for optical and copper Ethernet and PCIe, all leveraging the PILOT diagnostic and analytics software platform. Credo innovations enable our customers to connect the systems that connect the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Credo, the Credo logo and the color purple when associated with AECs are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.