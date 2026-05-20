UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business and Konnect Launch Executive Program to Prepare HR Leaders for the AI Era

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Leadership Development Institute at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business has partnered with Konnect, a leading human resources innovator redefining the role of AI in HR, to launch a new executive education certification program: “The Future of HR: AI Strategy & Leadership.” The program prepares senior HR leaders to take strategic ownership of how artificial intelligence reshapes their organizations.

“Together, we’re helping HR executives build the confidence, strategic insight, and practical capabilities needed to lead AI transformation in ways that strengthen both business outcomes and employee experience.” Share

Artificial intelligence is changing every stage of the employee lifecycle, from talent acquisition and performance management to organizational design and the day-to-day employee experience. The new program is designed for CHROs, HR executives, and senior people leaders who are expected to lead that change, with the frameworks and fluency to integrate AI in ways that create measurable business value while keeping the workplace human.

Dean Ian O. Williamson sees the program as a direct expression of how the Merage School views the future of work.

“The intersection of AI and human capital is one of the most consequential leadership challenges of our time,” said Williamson. “The future of work demands leaders who can think strategically about AI. Not just adopt it, but architect it in ways that strengthen organizations and the people within them.”

Co-developed by Merage School faculty and Konnect HR practitioners, the program blends academic frameworks with applied HR practice. Participants will gain:

AI-powered HR strategies that create measurable business value

Frameworks for workforce transformation and data-driven decision-making

Practitioner-led simulations focused on AI implementation and organizational change

Actionable insights they can apply immediately within their organizations

Noah Askin, associate professor of organization and management and faculty director of the Leadership Development Institute, leads the academic side of the program.

“We’re not just teaching HR leaders about AI. We’re helping them develop the organizational fluency to lead transformation from the inside out,” Askin said. “The combination of rigorous academic thinking and genuine practitioner expertise is what makes this program distinctive.”

For Konnect, the partnership reflects a shared view of where HR leadership needs to go.

“UC Irvine’s reputation for innovation and forward-thinking business strategy made this the ideal partnership to help shape the future of HR leadership,” said Jamie Viramontes, founder and CEO of Konnect. “Together, we’re helping HR executives build the confidence, strategic insight, and practical capabilities needed to lead AI transformation in ways that strengthen both business outcomes and employee experience.”

The program runs from July 17 through Sept. 3, 2026, in a blended format. Weekly virtual sessions take place Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST, with an in-person closing session at the Leadership Development Institute on the Merage School campus on Sept. 3.

Tuition is $4,800. To learn more or register, visit: uci.thinkific.com/courses/AIHRKonnect.

About UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business

The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine prepares future business leaders through innovative programs, world-class faculty, and a commitment to academic excellence. The School’s Leadership Development Institute, established in 2022, equips executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers with the skills, mindset, and strategic acumen needed to navigate uncertainty and lead with purpose. For more information, visit merage.uci.edu.

About Konnect

Founded in 2020, Konnect is a people-first human resources partner delivering modern, human-centered HR solutions that combine high-touch expertise with AI-enabled technology to help organizations streamline HR operations, strengthen compliance, and improve employee experience. Through its commitment to Keeping HR Human™, Konnect takes the complexity out of HR so organizations can focus on growth. For more information, visit www.hrkonnect.com.