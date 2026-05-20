SriLankan Airlines Extends Partnership with PROS to Advance Real-Time Offer Marketing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS today announced that SriLankan Airlines has renewed its partnership through a six-year agreement effective January 1, 2026, strengthening the airline’s ability to deliver real-time, demand-driven marketing offers and to advance its modern airline retailing and commercial strategy.

“Our renewed partnership with PROS supports our strategy to advance modern airline retailing while delivering relevant, responsive offers to today’s travelers.” Yasantha Dissanayake, Acting Chief Executive Officer & Group CFO, SriLankan Airlines Share

Through the renewed agreement, SriLankan Airlines will continue to adopt PROS Offer Marketing solutions to modernize its digital shopping and booking experience, improve offer marketing performance, and expand revenue opportunities across its digital retail touchpoints.

Sunil John, Chief Executive Officer, PROS, said “SriLankan Airlines continues to demonstrate leadership in digital airline retailing. This long-term renewal reflects our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and unlocking new revenue potential through real-time offer marketing.”

Yasantha Dissanayake, Acting Chief Executive Officer & Group CFO, SriLankan Airlines, said “Our renewed partnership with PROS supports our strategy to advance modern airline retailing while delivering relevant, responsive offers to today’s travelers.”

As traveler expectations continue to shift toward faster, more seamless, and personalized digital shopping experiences, SriLankan Airlines is advancing its approach to delivering relevant offers across the traveler journey. By leveraging real-time, demand-driven capabilities, the airline can better respond to changing demand and engage high-intent travelers more effectively.

The renewed partnership enables SriLankan Airlines to strengthen its commercial performance through real-time, demand-driven market specific dynamic display of fares. By extending these offers across owned and paid digital touchpoints, including applications, paid search, and social media campaigns, the airline can support higher conversion and improve overall digital performance while increasing revenue potential.

To support these objectives, SriLankan Airlines is leveraging PROS solutions for the airline industry designed to optimize and distribute offers in real time. These include PROS airTRFX, which automatically generates landing pages with real-time fares based on demand and revenue strategy, PROS airWire for Media (Meta and Google Ads) to display real-time pricing in paid campaigns, PROS airWire for Applications to ensure consistent offers across mobile and web booking channels, and PROS FastSearch to accelerate fare discovery and improve the booking experience by showing travelers the best available fares quickly.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Commercial, SriLankan Airlines, stated “Real-time offer marketing allows us to better align our commercial strategy with customer expectations across every digital touchpoint.”

Together, these capabilities enable SriLankan Airlines to present consistent, relevant offers throughout the traveler journey while supporting improved commercial performance and a more seamless digital experience.

The six-year renewal reflects the strength of the relationship between PROS and SriLankan Airlines and establishes a foundation for continued innovation and growth in airline retailing and commercial performance.

For more information on PROS solutions, visit pros.com.

About PROS

PROS, Inc. is the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, helping airlines deliver seamless retail experiences designed to maximize revenue and margin growth. Powered by AI, the PROS Platform enables commercial teams to align capacity with demand and coordinate pricing, merchandising and offer strategies to construct and market optimal offers in real time. By optimizing every customer interaction, PROS helps airlines improve revenue performance and quality, increase commercial agility, attract more customers and build lasting loyalty. Learn more at pros.com.

About SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld alliance, is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety and reliability.

Launched in 1979, the airline's hub is located at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo providing convenient connections to its global network (including codeshare partners) of 130 destinations across 63 countries around the world. Its direct route map covers major cities across the Europe, Australia, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, South East Asia and the Far East. The Airline operates an all-Airbus fleet including a state-of-the-art A330-300 and modern A320/321neo fleet.

The latest accolades won by the Airline include, PATA Gold Awards 2023- Marketing Carrier, APEX IFSA Best Inflight Food or Beverage 2024 Award- Sri Lankan Flavours, 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Awards® -for Best Food & Beverage in Central/Southern Asia and Best Seat Comfort in Central/Southern Asia, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (SMBR) Global Aviation Awards-Best Aviation Sustainability Programme (Mathaka upcycling project), World’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean title for the sixth consecutive time and Asia’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean title for the fifth consecutive time at World Travel Awards 2021, and PATA Gold Awards 2021-Marketing Carrier. For more information visit www.srilankan.com.