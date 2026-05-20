Roofing Corp of America Enters Kansas City Market Through Schefers Roofing Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roofing Corp of America today announced its partnership with Kansas City-based Schefers Roofing, marking RCA’s 16th acquisition since its founding in December 2020. The partnership expands RCA’s presence in the Midwest and brings the company’s total footprint to 27 branch locations nationwide.

"Schefers Roofing has built an outstanding reputation in the Kansas City market, and we’re excited to welcome their team to RCA." Share

Founded in 1995, Schefers Roofing is a commercial roofing contractor serving Missouri, Northern Arkansas, and surrounding markets, with capabilities spanning commercial roofing, roof restoration, preventative maintenance, leak repair, and architectural sheet metal fabrication.

Founder Lance Schefers will remain Chief Executive Officer of the company. Day-to-day operations will continue to be led by President Doug Mackesty and Senior Superintendent James Napper. Schefers Roofing will continue operating as a standalone business within Roofing Corp of America.

“Over the past 30-plus years, we’ve built Schefers Roofing Co. on hard work, trusted relationships, and a commitment to quality,” said Lance Schefers. “As consolidation continued across the roofing industry, Roofing Corp of America stood out because they share our values and commitment to our people and customers. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited about what this partnership means for our future.”

Doug Mackesty added, “At Schefers Roofing Co., our people and relationships have always been the foundation of our success. Throughout this process, it became clear that RCA shares our commitment to investing in our team, serving our customers, and continuing the legacy we’ve built.”

“We are excited to partner with Lance, Doug, James, and the entire Schefers Roofing team,” said Randy Korach, CEO of Roofing Corp of America. “They’ve built an outstanding business and strong reputation in the Kansas City market, and we’re proud to welcome them to RCA.”

ABOUT ROOFING CORP OF AMERICA

Based in Atlanta, GA, Roofing Corp of America partners with leading roofing contractors across the United States. Through its local operating companies, RCA provides roofing services to building owners, property and facility managers, homeowners’ associations, and general contractors. Roofing Corp of America is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, visit www.roofingcorp.com.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in outsourced property services, serving customers through two platforms: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService generates more than US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. FirstService trades on the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV.” For more information, visit www.firstservice.com.