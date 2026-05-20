GreyLion Announces Partnership with Tanis Brush

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreyLion Partners LP (“GreyLion”), a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on high-growth businesses, today announced a new partnership and strategic investment in Tanis Brush™, a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial and abrasive brushes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tanis Brush has been a manufacturer and supplier of custom-engineered and stock industrial and abrasive brushes for nearly 40 years. The company’s suite of products are used for precision cleaning, surface conditioning and material handling across a broad array of end-markets, including medical, data centers, food and beverage, industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, oil and gas, amongst others. The investment from GreyLion marks a significant milestone in Tanis Brush’s continued growth trajectory and will further enable the company to enhance its systems and processes, while expanding its offerings in new and existing markets through organic growth and potential add-on acquisitions.

“We are excited to welcome GreyLion as our first institutional investment partner,” said Nick Mallinger, President and CEO of Tanis Brush. “GreyLion’s industry expertise, collaborative approach and proven track record of driving transformational growth in partnership with specialized industrial and manufacturing businesses were compelling considerations for both me and our team as we continue to execute against our long-term plans. Their strategic guidance will be vital as we strengthen our value to customers and further accelerate our growth trajectory.”

“Tanis Brush epitomizes the caliber of company that we seek to partner with given their strong leadership team, differentiated, high-quality product offerings and deep commitment to delivering excellent customer service,” said Santi Nuñez, Partner at GreyLion. “Nick, along with the entire management team, has made significant strides in scaling the company’s platform and creating a highly profitable business. We believe Tanis Brush is uniquely positioned for continued rapid growth, and we are looking forward to helping them achieve even greater success.”

Tanis Brush will continue to operate from its Delafield, WI headquarters and remain under the leadership of its current management team.

About GreyLion Partners LP

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market across two sectors: (i) services and (ii) specialized industrial and manufacturing. The team seeks to partner with existing owners and management teams to deliver capital in tailored and flexible structures. The GreyLion partners have spent nearly two decades executing a consistent strategy of investing $25-$125 USD million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. They currently manage private equity funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $2.0 billion USD. For more information on GreyLion, please visit www.greylion.com.

About Tanis Brush

Tanis Brush is a leading manufacturer of industrial and abrasive brushes, specializing in providing high-quality standard and tailored brush solutions for a variety of industries globally. With a commitment to quality, customer service and continuous improvement, Tanis Brush has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the brush industry. For more information, please visit www.tanisbrush.com.