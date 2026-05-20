PsiQuantum Unveils New Australian Site at Moreton Bay Central

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PsiQuantum announced today that the company will anchor its project to build the world’s first utility-scale quantum computer at Moreton Bay Central. Early site works have commenced ahead of a formal groundbreaking in June.

"City of Moreton Bay provides the infrastructure, scalability, and collaborative environment we need to deliver." Share

The site, located in City of Moreton Bay, is home to a developing precinct slated to host several events during the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. The precinct is also home to the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Moreton Bay Campus and is the future site of a Technical and Further Education (TAFE) Centre of Excellence dedicated to advanced manufacturing.

“PsiQuantum's mission to build the world's first utility-scale quantum computer requires speed, agility, and strong partnerships,” said Victor Peng, Interim Chief Executive Officer of PsiQuantum. “City of Moreton Bay provides the infrastructure, scalability, and collaborative environment we need to deliver. We look forward to continued partnership with City of Moreton Bay and our partners in the Federal and Queensland governments to move this project forward and realise this technology.”

PsiQuantum partnered closely with City of Moreton Bay to identify and secure a site capable of supporting the infrastructure and operational requirements for utility-scale quantum computing. The precinct sits on the site of the former Petrie Paper Mill, which was equipped to support large-scale industrial operations, and has the power and utility infrastructure needed for complex manufacturing.

Ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and additional development at the precinct, new energy infrastructure has also been commissioned. The Moreton Bay Central site ultimately offers PsiQuantum the strongest pathway to meeting the company’s technical requirements and development plans at speed and scale.

The project also presents an opportunity for PsiQuantum to help shape a broader, long-term innovation ecosystem, supporting skills development, attracting talent and enabling future-focused industries supported by the next generation of computing.

The project reflects the Queensland city’s growing reputation as a destination for globally significant industries.

“PsiQuantum’s decision to establish its project in City of Moreton Bay is a significant opportunity for economic growth, not just for our city but for Queensland,” said Peter Flannery, Mayor of City of Moreton Bay. “This investment will help drive highly skilled jobs, attract new industry, and strengthen Queensland’s position in advanced manufacturing and future technologies. Moreton Bay Central is becoming a destination for businesses looking to grow alongside a skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and leading education and training institutions.”

“Bringing together world-leading technology alongside the University of the Sunshine Coast, TAFE Queensland and a growing advanced manufacturing sector creates real opportunities for collaboration, skills development and innovation,” said Jodie Shipway, Deputy Mayor of City of Moreton Bay. “This is about more than a single project, it’s about building a connected innovation precinct where education, research and industry work side-by-side to drive new jobs, new capability and long-term economic growth for Queensland.”

“Welcoming PsiQuantum to Moreton Bay Central is a major milestone for our city,” said Scott Waters, CEO of City of Moreton Bay. “This precinct is designed to bring together industry, research and community, and this project will help drive long-term innovation, investment and jobs for Moreton Bay Central and Queensland.”

PsiQuantum appreciates the collaboration and partnership with the Brisbane Airport Corporation following the company’s 2024 announcement that it would build the world’s first utility-scale quantum computer in Brisbane.

“Brisbane Airport has been a constructive partner to PsiQuantum, and we thank the team for the positive engagement and support shown throughout our time working together,” said Robert Lindwall, Head of Operations for PsiQuantum in Australia. “We greatly appreciate the professionalism and cooperation of the Brisbane Airport team during this process.”

“Quantum computing will deliver great benefits for Queensland, from accelerating breakthroughs in health and climate science to strengthening the state’s advanced industries and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts PsiQuantum will achieve,” said Brisbane Airport’s Executive General Manager Commercial Scott Norris. “With established infrastructure, strong connectivity and transport links, Brisbane Airport continues to accelerate the release and development of strategically located land for industry and business, making it an ideal base for technology, innovation and research to grow.”

Next week, PsiQuantum will open its Test and Validation Lab at Griffith University’s Nathan campus, marking an important step in building Queensland’s quantum research, engineering, and technical capability as the industry continues to develop.

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company’s mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful quantum computers. PsiQuantum’s photonic approach enables it to leverage high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, existing cryogenic infrastructure, and architectural flexibility to rapidly scale its systems. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com.