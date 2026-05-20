Gridstor Acquires Colorado Battery Energy Storage Project From Accelergen

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GridStor, a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, announced today that it has acquired the 199 MW, 796 MWh Birdseye project in Adams County, Colorado from Accelergen. The acquisition is GridStor’s fifth within the last eighteen months and its second in the Western U.S.

“We are actively expanding our portfolio by acquiring high-quality projects,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of GridStor. Share

“We are actively expanding our portfolio by acquiring high-quality projects,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of GridStor. “One of our core strengths is efficiently transitioning projects from the development phase to operational status. We look forward to bringing more battery storage facilities online to support power system reliability for Western utilities.”

GridStor’s acquisition and plan to construct additional standalone battery storage in the Western U.S. comes as the region experiences rapid demand growth. Once constructed, the Birdseye facility is expected to provide power equivalent to serving over 150,000 households during daily hours of highest demand.

“Growing regions are reliant on dependable sources of energy to sustain their momentum,” said Thomas Houle, Chief Executive Officer of Accelergen. “Battery storage provides a stable foundation for economic growth by supporting a reliable grid, and we are pleased to partner with GridStor to see this project through to operations.”

The project’s commercial operations date is planned for the end of 2028, with construction anticipated to begin as early as 2027. During construction, the project is expected to create an estimated 115 full-time jobs.

Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, GridStor manages 530 MW, 1,300 MWh of battery energy storage assets in operation and construction, as well as a pipeline of over 3 GW of battery storage projects in later-stage development across the western and central U.S. The company is focused on executing and delivering projects that provide cost-effective, near-term solutions to utilities, data centers, and other large industrial customers in regions with rapidly growing energy demand.

About GridStor

GridStor strengthens America’s power system reliability by building and operating battery projects, storing electricity to deliver when and where it’s most needed. GridStor develops, acquires, builds and operates utility-scale, standalone battery storage projects primarily across North America. Visit us at www.gridstor.com and on LinkedIn.

About Accelergen

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accelergen Energy is a greenfield developer of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hybrid solar storage systems. The company is dedicated to advancing the transition to zero-carbon power generation by delivering sustainable, high-quality projects that benefit local communities and long-term investors. Accelergen’s innovative, analytics-driven approach ensures its projects are strategically positioned to meet evolving grid demands while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. For more information, visit www.accelergen.com.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.3 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2025.

Established in 2006, Infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has consistently navigated the evolving infrastructure asset class, having invested approximately $13 billion in infrastructure assets across market cycles since its inception. The business partners with experienced operators and management teams across multiple sectors, including digital infrastructure, energy transition, transportation and logistics and essential services.

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