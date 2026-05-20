QIZ Is Advancing Quantum-Resistant Security with Google Cloud

LEWES, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As organizations prepare for the coming era of quantum computing, the need to modernize cryptographic security has become urgent. Today, QIZ Security is announcing a collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises accelerate their transition to quantum-resistant cryptography.

By combining QIZ’s cryptographic posture management platform with the global scale and security of Google Cloud, organizations can gain unified cloud and on-prem visibility into their cryptographic risk and manage the journey toward enterprise-wide post-quantum security with confidence.

Addressing the Quantum Security Gap

Quantum computing is expected to break widely used public-key cryptographic algorithms, creating a major security challenge for enterprises worldwide.

At the same time, attackers are already collecting encrypted data today to decrypt it in the future - a threat known as “harvest now, decrypt later.”

QIZ helps organizations address this challenge by providing:

Enterprise-wide cryptographic discovery and inventory

Identification of quantum-vulnerable encryption

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) risk prioritization, migration road map and remediation

Ongoing PQC governance and regulation conformance

This collaboration with Google Cloud enables organizations to roll and manage quantum readiness across cloud and on-prem for both data at rest and transit.

Bringing Quantum-Resistant Readiness to Google Cloud

Through this collaboration, QIZ platform can be deployed in Google Cloud environments, helping enterprises analyze cryptographic risk across cloud workloads, on-prem, applications, databases and infrastructure.

Organizations using QIZ on Google Cloud will benefit from:

Scalable cryptographic discovery across distributed environments

Managed PQC migration and ongoing governance and regulation conformance

Cryptographic posture management across hybrid and multi-cloud systems

QIZ and Google Cloud provide the secure, scalable foundation enabling organizations to modernize their cryptographic posture while maintaining operational resilience.

Accelerating the Transition to Post-Quantum Security

Industry momentum toward post-quantum security is accelerating with tightening PQC regulations and rapid advances in quantum computing.

This collaboration aims to support enterprises in regulated sectors, such as financial services, government, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure as they prepare for this transformation.

QIZ and Google Cloud are helping organizations move from quantum risk awareness to practical management of enterprise wide PQC migration and quantum security.

The Road Ahead

The transition to post-quantum cryptography will be one of the most significant cybersecurity transformations of the next decade.

By combining QIZ leadership in quantum-resistant cryptography with Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and ecosystem, the collaboration aims to provide enterprises with the tools and confidence needed to cloud and on-prem to enable a quantum-resistant era.

Organizations can now begin building quantum-resilient security architectures - starting today.