Genasys Inc. New Emergency Alert System Provider for Ada County, ID

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications™, today announced a large, multi-year contract with Ada County, Idaho for Genasys Protect emergency management software services. With over 550,000 residents and more than 3 million annual visitors, Ada County is the heart of the fast-growing Boise metropolitan area. This is the second Idaho county to replace its emergency alert service with Genasys Protect, highlighting the company’s growing momentum in new geographic regions.

“We look forward to working with Ada County to implement the proven emergency management and public safety capabilities of Genasys Protect,” said Genasys CEO, Richard Danforth. “With intelligent zone-based communication, multi-channel alerting, map-based updates, and clear, targeted messaging, Genasys Protect delivers actionable information individuals and communities need to stay safe during wildfires and other critical events. This contract reflects a broader acceleration in domestic adoption of our Protective Communications software solutions, as we continue to expand into new areas and grow recurring revenue.”

Stephen Sickler, Vice President of Genasys SaaS Field Operations, said, “Genasys Protect reduces alert times from hours to minutes, reaches visitors and non-opt-in populations, and significantly improves the precision and clarity of emergency notifications. By strengthening interagency coordination, collaboration, and awareness during all hazard emergencies and day to day community incidents and events, Genasys Protect enhances public trust and safety.”

Genasys Protect provides unified public safety infrastructure for community engagement and all hazards. Genasys’ Protective Communications hardware and software facilitate proactive preparedness and diverse multi-channel communication to ensure first responders, emergency managers, and communities are Ready when it matters®.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications™, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect® and Genasys Evertel®, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation risks relating to the effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, including the conflict in Iran and its effect on global oil supply and prices, receiving timely payment under, regulatory uncertainties surrounding, or disruptions in governmental support or funding of, the Puerto Rico project, our reliance on a limited number of customers, the likely need for additional capital, actual or perceived failures or breaches of our information and security systems, continued funding of government spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components or price increases that cannot be passed on to customers, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.