HarbourView Equity Partners Announces Investment in Global Recording Artist Stefflon Don

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media, and entertainment space, today announced a new investment in the catalog of global recording artist Stefflon Don, further expanding the firm’s culturally resonant music portfolio.

“At HarbourView, we invest in artists who are shaping culture across genres and generations,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView. “Stefflon Don is a singular voice with global impact, and we’re proud to partner with her to help preserve, amplify, and unlock new value from her catalog while supporting her continued creative evolution.”

HarbourView has acquired the compositions and recordings for the full catalog of works released prior to 2024 from British-Jamaican artist Stefflon Don, a dynamic and globally recognized voice in contemporary hip-hop and dancehall. Her catalog includes hits such as “16 Shots,” “Hurtin’ Me,” “Boasty,” “Senseless,” and “Can’t Let You Go,” which have collectively cemented her as a cross-genre force with international reach.

“Ownership and legacy are everything to me,” said Stefflon Don. “HarbourView came in with a real understanding of my vision and my journey. I’m excited to partner with a team that respects the culture and is invested in where I’m going next.”

Looking ahead, Stefflon Don is entering a new chapter musically with three back-to-back singles and a slate of high-profile international collaborations spanning hip-hop, dance, and dancehall. Upcoming releases include a collaboration with French rap star Leto, a new track with Dutch DJ and producer Don Diablo, and a major dancehall record alongside Skillibeng and Vybz Kartel, bringing together two of the genre’s most influential voices across generations.

This investment reflects HarbourView’s continued strategy of partnering with culturally impactful artists and building a portfolio that spans generations and resonates globally. The firm remains focused on unlocking long-term value through active management, strategic placements, and thoughtful stewardship of intellectual property.

Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView has amassed approximately $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management and built a portfolio of 70+ music catalogs, including works from artists such as Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, and more.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2025. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund. Title count may include multiple versions of the same song, such as covers, remixes, remasters and/or minor differences in naming conventions.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.