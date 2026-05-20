Mispro Brings a New Contract Vivarium Option to San Diego with Facility at Genesis Science Center

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mispro announced today that it will open a new 7,000-square-foot contract vivarium facility at Genesis Science Center in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket, further expanding the company’s national footprint across major U.S. biotechnology hubs. The facility is expected to open in late 2026.

Mispro has built its reputation around differentiated services, client alignment, and integrated environments that support scientific entrepreneurship. We are committed to the region for the long term. Share

Located within the 330,000-square-foot Genesis Science Center campus developed by Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc., the new facility will provide shared, semi-private and private vivarium space designed to support multiple biotechnology companies conducting early-stage in vivo studies across diverse research areas.

“Mispro was the right partner to further elevate Genesis Science Center as the pre-eminent research and innovation campus in the Sorrento Mesa submarket,” said BJ Van Aken, Executive Vice President of Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. “Their operational model, long-term stability and reputation within the biotech industry align with the type of ecosystems we deliver across our campuses. Genesis Science Center was designed to support preclinical and therapeutics-focused companies, and Mispro brings an important layer of enabling infrastructure to that vision.”

The facility will include comprehensive vivarium services and infrastructure, including animal husbandry, technical services, veterinary oversight, and compliance oversight, within AAALAC-accredited research environments designed to support reproducible preclinical data generation and rapid research execution.

The expansion marks Mispro’s entry into the final major U.S. biotech market within its national growth strategy and reflects increasing demand in San Diego for stable, flexible, research-ready preclinical infrastructure.

“San Diego is one of the world’s leading biotechnology ecosystems and has long been an important market for Mispro,” said Yohan Tessier, President and COO of Mispro. “The region has a highly informed scientific community that understands the value of the contract vivarium model and the role it plays in accelerating early-stage discovery. We’re excited to bring Mispro’s high-touch approach to the market and become part of this deeply collaborative biotech community.”

For many early- and growth-stage biotech companies, contract vivarium environments provide a way to conduct critical in vivo studies without the cost and operational burden of building and staffing internal vivarium infrastructure, while maintaining full control over their studies.

“Companies in San Diego need research environments that are stable, enabling and designed around the realities of modern biotech,” Tessier said. “Mispro has built its reputation around differentiated services, client alignment, and integrated environments that support scientific entrepreneurship. We are committed to the region for the long term.”

Mispro’s contract vivarium model combines dedicated research space with research support services, allowing biotechnology companies to maintain direct control over study design, execution and data generation while operating within professionally managed vivarium environments. The company is known for its science-focused regulatory oversight, operational expertise and execution, and emphasis on environmental consistency as a foundation for reproducible research.

“We understand the long-term history of the model in San Diego, and we respect the role it has played in helping shape the region’s research ecosystem,” Tessier added. “That experience gives us the opportunity to enter the market with a clear understanding of what scientists need from a partner today: stability, responsiveness, consistency, and a genuine investment in the success of their research.”

The San Diego facility also expands the growing relationship between Mispro and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc., which previously collaborated on projects in Waltham, Mass., Cambridge, Mass., and San Carlos, Calif.

“San Diego is more than the next stop in our regional expansion,” Tessier said. “It’s an opportunity to bring Mispro’s contract vivarium model into one of the world’s most important biotechnology communities, support the scientists advancing the next generation of therapeutics, and continue building alongside a region that will remain central to biotech innovation for decades to come.”

Learn more about Mispro’s San Diego location here.

About Mispro:

Mispro is a leading contract vivarium organization providing biomedical researchers with turnkey, full-service vivarium facilities to conduct preclinical in vivo studies. With locations in major research hubs along the East and West coasts, Mispro enables innovation by offering a hands-on, cost-effective alternative to outsourcing early-stage studies or building and managing in-house vivaria.