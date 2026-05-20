Energetic Capital Expands Credit Insurance Capabilities and Capacity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energetic Capital, a leading provider of credit insurance solutions for clean energy and infrastructure, today announced it successfully renewed its arrangement with SCOR, adding some new capabilities and increasing the single obligor maximum limit. This marks the seventh consecutive renewal, reinforcing a long-standing relationship supporting Energetic Capital’s core credit insurance platform.

With SCOR’s continued support and new capacity from Lloyd’s led by OAK Global, we are well positioned to scale our underwriting and bring flexible solutions to a broader set of infrastructure opportunities. Share

“Energetic Capital has consistently demonstrated strong underwriting discipline and portfolio performance over multiple years,” said Oliver Posgate, Global Line Head of Political & Credit Risk at SCOR Business Solutions. “We are pleased to continue our partnership and support the next phase of their growth as demand for critical infrastructure accelerates.”

At the same time, Energetic announced that it had secured additional capacity from the Lloyds market, led by OAK Global's syndicate 2843, as part of its new OAK Horizon strategic business unit.

“We see a compelling opportunity to deploy (re)insurance capacity through Energetic Capital’s underwriting platform,” said Tom Dickson, Chief Underwriting Officer, OAK Horizon and President, Innovation Strategies, OAK Global. “We're pleased to partner with the team at Energetic through a Lloyds line slip, which offers a scalable structure to support a growing and increasingly diverse pipeline of infrastructure transactions.”

Together, the facilities increase Energetic Capital’s ability to underwrite transactions across distributed energy and infrastructure markets, while broadening the scope of risks the platform can support.

To date, Energetic Capital has enabled over $1.5 billion in transactions across 1,500 projects and 48 states, supporting the deployment of critical infrastructure and expanding access to capital for a wide range of counterparties.

“This milestone reflects both the strength of our existing partnerships and the expansion of our platform,” said Nathan Maggiotto, CEO of Energetic Capital. “With SCOR’s continued support and new capacity from Lloyd’s led by OAK Global, we are well positioned to scale our underwriting and bring flexible solutions to a broader set of infrastructure opportunities.”

The expanded capacity and mandate will enable Energetic Capital to continue growing its core offerings while pursuing new applications across adjacent sectors, leveraging its data-driven underwriting approach and specialized market access.

NOTE: This Press Release does not constitute and is not intended by Energetic Capital or any of the entities mentioned in this release to constitute a solicitation for any insurance business.

About Energetic Capital

Energetic offers solutions that mitigate credit risk to enable deployment of energy transition assets. With a proven track record of unlocking over $1.5 billion in project value across 1,500+ sites, Energetic Capital delivers scalable solutions across multiple technologies, including solar PV, wind, energy efficiency, microgrids, energy storage, community solar, and fuel cells. Policies are issued by RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC, or SiKey Insurance Services, LLC in New York, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energetic Insurance, Inc. d/b/a Energetic Capital. Energetic Capital complies with all state-mandated regulations for surplus line insurance brokers and RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC is licensed as a surplus lines broker in Massachusetts with License #: 2053916.

For more information, visit: www.energeticcapital.com

About SCOR

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer.

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk,” SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

About OAK Global

OAK Global, OAK Reinsurance, OAK Enterprise and OAK Horizon are trading names of OAK Servco Limited (company number 15702736). OAK Servco Limited is an Appointed Representative of Polo Managing Agency Limited (company registration number 03935227, FCA firm reference number 204976). In an era of evolving risk, we support our clients today in building resilience for tomorrow. Combining science and data-driven analytics with extensive underwriting expertise, we deliver innovative risk solutions and leading insight. Through our commitment to collaborative, long-term partnerships, our team tailors these solutions to each client’s specific needs. Underwriting through Syndicates 2843 and 1440, rooted in the strength of Lloyd’s which holds Financial Strength ratings of: A+ AM Best, AA- S&P and AA- Fitch.

Find out more here: www.oakglobal.com