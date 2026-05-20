Lessen Integrates with HappyCo to Optimize Multifamily Property Operations and Service Execution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lessen, the intelligent operating platform powering end-to-end property services and technology solutions for residential and commercial portfolios, today announced a new integration with HappyCo. The partnership connects HappyCo’s maintenance-first operations platform and inspections workflows with Lessen’s nationwide service execution network, enabling property teams to initiate, manage and track maintenance, repairs and turns within a single system.

The integration bridges a longstanding gap in property operations by linking issue identification directly to execution. Property teams using HappyCo can now seamlessly trigger service requests through Lessen at the moment issues are identified — reducing manual handoffs, accelerating response times and improving execution across portfolios.

“Multifamily operators have long relied on multiple, disconnected systems to manage inspections and service execution,” said Sean Miller, CRO at Lessen. “This integration with HappyCo brings those workflows closer together, reducing the manual handoffs that often slow down resolution times between identifying an issue and getting the right service team engaged. It also improves the data captured onsite, giving maintenance managers greater visibility and access to AI-supported insights that help improve how work orders are routed and prioritized across portfolios.”

Through the integration, operators gain end-to-end visibility into the lifecycle of property services, from issue identification to work completion. Lessen's network of more than 30,000 vetted and insured service providers capture real-time data through its platform, which syncs back into HappyCo to enhance transparency, coordination and accountability. The result is better coordination between onsite teams and vendors, more consistent service delivery, greater transparency into spend management and improved quality of living for residents.

With Lessen as a trusted vendor partner, HappyCo customers can still leverage their in-house technicians as usual while sending highly specialized or large projects to Lessen service providers. This system supports efficient technician utilization and helps lower total cost to maintain assets.

"Finding a vendor shouldn't require a second platform, a second login or a second source of truth," said James Gaeta, Head of Integrations and Partnerships at HappyCo. "By integrating with Lessen, customers gain a direct, in-platform path to route specialized maintenance work to a vetted vendor network using the same inspection and work order data their teams already rely on and trust. That data continuity means faster decisions on the right resource for the right job — at the scale today's portfolios demand.”

Lessen supports properties across residential and commercial portfolios and completes more than three million work orders annually. HappyCo’s platform is trusted by property teams managing nearly six million units across North America, making this integration a powerful combination for multifamily operators seeking to streamline operations and improve performance.

The integration is now available to shared customers of Lessen and HappyCo through the HappyCo Plugin Marketplace, and it is already being adopted by multifamily operators seeking to reduce administrative burden, improve service speed and drive greater operational consistency across their portfolios.

For more information on Lessen’s capabilities, visit lessen.com/residential.

About Lessen

Lessen is the intelligent operating platform for property services, combining purpose-built software and AI, proprietary data at scale, operational expertise, and a nationwide vendor network to deliver end-to-end property services execution across distributed residential and commercial portfolios. Lessen serves property owners, operators, and managers across single-family and multifamily residential portfolios and multi-location commercial organizations, replacing fragmented vendors, disconnected systems, and manual coordination with a single platform that runs property services end-to-end. Informed by 40M+ work orders built across 14 years of data history, the platform's embedded intelligence continuously improves execution quality, cost discipline, and portfolio performance. Lessen's nationwide network of 30,000+ vetted service providers spans 100+ metro areas, completing more than three million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Learn more at lessen.com.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is the AI-led maintenance operations platform built on more than a decade of maintenance interaction and one billion items inspected to date. From inspections and work orders to turns and asset histories, HappyCo captures what happens at the unit level and elevates it — optimizing everything from vendor sourcing and vendor management to unit renovations and performance at the property and portfolio level. The platform serves more than six million multifamily units, integrates with leading service execution and property management systems, and is SOC 2 compliant. The HappyCo Plugin Marketplace is an open API ecosystem connecting operators with a growing network of best-in-class property technology solutions – with a click of a button and at no cost to both customers and vendors. To learn more about HappyCo, visit happy.co.