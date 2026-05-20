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Vanilla Extends Estate Planning to Carson Group's Network of 600+ Advisors

Vanilla Continues National Expansion, Adding Carson Group to a Growing Roster of Leading Advisory Firms

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanilla is expanding its footprint across the independent advisory landscape, announcing today a partnership with Carson Group that brings its estate planning platform to more than 600 advisors.

Carson Group manages over $58 billion in assets under management and serves more than 60,000 client families across a network of 165+ partner offices nationwide.

"Estate planning is one of the most meaningful services an advisor can offer, and one of the most underleveraged," said Gene Farrell, CEO of Vanilla. "This partnership puts Vanilla in the hands of Carson's network so their advisors can go deeper with clients, strengthen those relationships, and deliver the kind of comprehensive planning that actually changes lives."

Vanilla gives Carson advisors a complete estate planning platform built for the entire wealth spectrum, from document creation for straightforward plans to complex scenario modeling for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The result is estate planning that stays connected to the full financial picture — active, ongoing, and central to the advisor-client relationship.

Vanilla is trusted by firms including Osaic, Cetera, Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Vanguard, and the Carson partnership continues its expansion across the country's leading advisory networks.

About Vanilla

Vanilla is the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors. By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning. With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and expert support, Vanilla helps advisors bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice. Learn more at www.justvanilla.com.

Contacts

Rocco Aloe
Gregory for Vanilla
vanilla@gregoryagency.com

Industry:

Vanilla

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Rocco Aloe
Gregory for Vanilla
vanilla@gregoryagency.com

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