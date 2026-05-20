Index Industry Association Welcomes Taiwan Index Plus as Newest Member

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Index Industry Association (IIA), an education and advocacy organization representing independent index providers worldwide, today announced that Taiwan Index Plus has joined the association as its newest member.

Taiwan Index Plus’ addition reflects the continued expansion and evolution of the index industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region, as different providers develop unique and innovative benchmarks across asset classes to meet the changing needs of investors worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taiwan Index Plus as we continue growing our global presence,” said Kirsten Wegner, CEO of the IIA. “Indexes help market participants understand performance, risk, and opportunity across regions and asset classes. Taiwan Index Plus brings deep industry expertise from a dynamic market, and its perspective will strengthen our mission to promote transparency, education, and facilitate dialogue across the financial ecosystem.”

Established in 2016, Taiwan Index Plus is Taiwan’s first dedicated index company and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm develops, maintains, and licenses indexes in Taiwan and globally, and partners with international institutions to create indexes used as benchmarks and for investment products such as ETFs, futures, and structured products.

Sherman Lin, Chairman of Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) and Taiwan Index Plus (TIP), said, “TIP proudly marks a significant 10-year milestone this year. We have grown to become a major index provider in the Taiwan market and gradually expanding to the international arena. Joining the IIA will assist us in actively monitoring global index industry dynamics, increasing opportunities for professional networking, and boosting our corporate brand visibility, thereby providing new momentum for the development of our index business.”

The IIA serves as a leading voice for the global index industry, working to educate investors, policymakers and stakeholders, advocate for sound industry standards, and foster dialogue among market participants. Its 18 members collectively administer more than three million indexes across equities, fixed income, commodities, and other asset classes, underscoring the critical role indexes play in modern financial markets.

For more information, visit the IIA’s website.

About the Index Industry Association

Many of the leading independent index providers in the world are members of the IIA, including Bloomberg Indices, Cboe Global Indices, the Chicago Booth Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP), China Bond Pricing Co. Ltd., China Securities Index Co. Ltd., FTSE Russell, Hang Seng Indexes, ISS-STOXX, JPX Market Innovation and Research (Tokyo Stock Exchange), Korea Exchange, Morningstar, MSCI Inc., NASDAQ OMX, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, Parameta Solutions, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd., and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

IIA members administer over three million indexes for their clients, covering many asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and commodities. Part of the IIA’s mission is to consider ways to promote best practices for index providers, which makes it a natural supporter of appropriate and proportionate industry standards. Its members are dedicated to promoting transparency, competition, sound operational practices, intellectual property rights, education, and effective index management practices. IIA members are independent index administrators who neither trade the underlying component securities of their indices nor directly create products for investors. Moreover, our members publicly make available their methodologies and explain how their indices are created, calculated, or maintained.

For more information, visit the IIA’s website.

About Taiwan Index Plus

Founded in 2016, Taiwan Index Plus is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, focused on advancing index innovation and market development. The firm manages and promotes key benchmarks, including the TAIEX series, and works with global partners to develop indexes aligned with evolving investor demand. Its indexes support a wide range of investment uses, contributing to product development and the continued growth of Taiwan’s capital markets.