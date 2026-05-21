Elevation Midstream Announces Open Season on DJ South Gathering

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevation Midstream, LLC (“Elevation”), an energy infrastructure company based in Denver, Colorado, today announced its subsidiary, DJ South Gathering, LLC (“Transporter”) is launching a binding open season to obtain shipper commitments to support the development of a proposed new gathering system (the “Pipeline”) that will gather and transport crude oil from receipt points located in Arapahoe County, Colorado (“Receipt Points”) to delivery points at the Platteville Complex and Lucerne Station in Weld County, Colorado (“Delivery Points”). The Pipeline will consist of new pipeline construction combined with historically underutilized capacity on Transporter’s existing trunk line system. The Pipeline is expected to become operational during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Pipeline will be a common carrier liquids product pipeline transporting crude oil between the Receipt Points and the Delivery Points. The open season will provide an opportunity for interested shippers to secure long-term crude oil transportation on the Pipeline under binding transportation service agreements. The open season will commence at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on May 20, 2026 and will close at 5:00 p.m. Central Time on June 22, 2026 (“Open Season Period”). Interested parties should submit binding bids for gathering and transportation service on the Pipeline by completing and executing a transportation services agreement (“TSA”) and sending it to Transporter no later than the close of the Open Season Period: 5:00 p.m. Central Time on June 22, 2026. The initial form TSA will be made available to interested parties upon the execution of a Confidentiality Agreement in a manner satisfactory to Transporter, a form of which is available upon request.

About Elevation Midstream

Elevation Midstream, LLC is a privately held midstream company headquartered in Denver, Colorado with operations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. Elevation specializes in building and operating infrastructure assets for the safe and reliable gathering and processing of crude oil, natural gas and water. For additional information on the company, please visit www.elevationmidstream.com.