Voyager Awarded Subcontract by Redwire for DARPA Mission

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a subcontract by Redwire (NYSE: RDW), the prime contractor for the DARPA Otter program, to supply its high-precision Acceleration Measurement System (AMS).

“Missions like Otter demand precise, repeatable thrust control, and that’s exactly what our system delivers,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “This flight-proven hardware has performed flawlessly on several of NASA’s high-profile missions. We’re bringing that same level of precision to Redwire and DARPA, helping unlock a new class of maneuverable spacecraft in VLEO.”

Otter requires the frequent use of propulsion to stay in orbit in VLEO, experiencing greater atmospheric drag and gravity pull. This ability to maneuver, or delta-V, is critical to every action a spacecraft performs, from raising or lowering orbit to various operations and deorbiting. Voyager’s AMS system delivers the ultra-precise delta-V and acceleration measurements required.

The AMS architecture stems from more than a decade of continuous, failure-free operations aboard Space Acceleration Measurement System and Microgravity Acceleration Measurement System, as well as NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) constellation. MMS set multiple world records, including the highest altitude fix of a GPS signal ever recorded at 43,500 miles above the Earth’s surface, and the closest separation ever of any multi-spacecraft formation, enabled by Voyager’s precision AMS capabilities.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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