Annapolis Royal municipal workers seek conciliation after bargaining reaches impasse

ANNAPOLIS ROYAL, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3552, representing municipal workers with the Town of Annapolis Royal, has reached an impasse in bargaining and has filed for conciliation.

“These workers provide important public services in Annapolis Royal, and they deserve wages that reflect the value of that work” Share

Mediators from the province’s Conciliation and Mediation services will meet with the parties on June 16.

The workers voted 100 per cent in favour of taking strike action if meaningful improvements are not negotiated at the bargaining table, sending a clear message to Annapolis Royal town council that workers are united behind the need for a fair deal.

Wages remain the central issue at the table. Workers in Annapolis Royal are earning significantly less than comparable municipal workers elsewhere in the Valley, including in Annapolis County, Middleton, and the Municipality of Kings. Current wages for the bargaining unit sit in the range of $21 to $25 an hour — several dollars below comparable municipal rates and well below what workers need to keep up with the cost of living.

“These workers provide important public services in Annapolis Royal, and they deserve wages that reflect the value of that work,” said Martin Austin, CUPE National Representative. “When municipal workers are paid $4 to $6 an hour less than people doing comparable work in nearby communities, that is not sustainable and it is not fair.”

CUPE says the local remains committed to reaching a negotiated settlement, but the employer must come to the table prepared to address the wage gap.

“Our members do not want a dispute. They want a fair agreement,” said Austin. “A 100 per cent strike vote from this unit shows how serious the situation has become. These workers are standing together because they cannot continue falling further behind.”

CUPE Local 3552 represents municipal workers employed by the Town of Annapolis Royal.

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