Marquee Brands Enters Strategic Partnership With DAMAC Group for a Majority Interest in Roberto Cavalli

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marquee Brands, the premier global brand management company and leading brand accelerator, today announced a definitive agreement for a majority interest in Roberto Cavalli, through a strategic partnership with DAMAC Group, the leading Dubai-based global conglomerate and luxury real estate developer. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, after which DAMAC Group will remain a significant shareholder. Founded in Florence in 1970, Roberto Cavalli the iconic luxury house celebrated for its avant-garde design and distinct Italian craftsmanship joins Marquee Brands’ portfolio of timeless global brands, including Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, BCBGMAXAZRIA and Stance. The addition of Roberto Cavalli further strengthens Marquee Brands’ position as a leader in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, bringing total portfolio-wide retail sales to approximately US$5 billion.

Roberto Cavalli stands as one of luxury’s defining Italian houses, with a bold creative identity and enduring brand ethos. We see extraordinary potential to build on that foundation through thoughtful brand steward and strategic expansion. Share

“Roberto Cavalli stands as one of luxury’s defining Italian houses, with a bold creative identity and enduring brand ethos,” said Heath Golden, CEO, Marquee Brands. “We see extraordinary potential to build on that foundation through thoughtful brand stewardship and strategic expansion. In partnership with DAMAC, a leader in luxury real estate, we will continue to elevate the Roberto Cavalli experience worldwide.”

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: “Roberto Cavalli is one of the most distinctive luxury brands in the world. After several years of solidifying the brand’s foundation, we set out to find a strategic partner with the skillset to take the brand to the next level. We are confident Marquee Brands is the right partner to do so. Given our love for the brand and meaningful ongoing shareholdings, we look forward to supporting Marquee Brands’ efforts, by among other things, continuing to expand the Roberto Cavalli lifestyle through branded residences and hospitality projects in premier global destinations, an area that remains fully owned and operated by DAMAC. This collaboration marks an exciting new era for the brand. We look forward to its significant future expansion.”

Marquee Brands, owned by funds managed by Neuberger, a global investment management firm, continues to scale its global platform by acquiring heritage brands with deep consumer resonance. Roberto Cavalli marks the twenty-second brand in Marquee Brands’ portfolio.

“Marquee Brands has established a proven, capital‑efficient business model for driving growth through disciplined brand management, strategic partnerships and a long-term investment horizon,” said Zachary Sigel, Managing Director at Neuberger and Co-Founder of Marquee Brands. “The acquisition of Roberto Cavalli reinforces Neuberger’s confidence in the platform and its ability to continue to create value for investors.”

The partnership between Marquee Brands and DAMAC expands the global reach of the Roberto Cavalli brand, bringing together their complementary strengths and shared commitment to elevating the legendary Italian maison. Marquee Brands will accelerate Roberto Cavalli’s growth by introducing new categories, services and experiential touchpoints across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

DAMAC will continue to scale the brand’s presence through Roberto Cavalli-branded residences and hospitality projects across key global markets, reinforcing the brand’s luxury position and desirability. The partnership creates a powerful platform that unites Marquee Brands’ expertise in global brand development with DAMAC’s leadership in luxury real estate and hospitality, unlocking significant new opportunities for the future of Roberto Cavalli.

As part of the transaction, Marquee Brands announces Milan-based partner The Level Group (TLG) as its core operating partner. TLG will lead the development, manufacturing and distribution of the brand’s women’s and men’s collections, ensuring a unified and elevated product vision across key markets. In addition, TLG will assume responsibility for retail and e‑commerce operations and wholesale distribution in Europe and the United States, strengthening Roberto Cavalli’s direct-to-consumer presence and global retail strategy.

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig acted as legal advisor to Marquee Brands. BDA Partners served as financial advisor to DAMAC Properties.

ABOUT ROBERTO CAVALLI

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is a leading Italian brand in fashion, accessories and luxury lifestyle. Defined by a glamorous contemporary aesthetic, the brand is the quintessential expression of Italian excellence, craftsmanship and its Mediterranean origins. The Roberto Cavalli portfolio is positioned within the luxury segment and includes the Home, Junior, Eyewear, Perfumes, Watches and Just Cavalli collections. www.robertocavalli.com

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands’ global portfolio spans three distinct platforms: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle, Luxury and Active & Outdoor. The portfolio of brands includes Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, Emeril Lagasse, America’s Test Kitchen, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood, A Pea in the Pod, Stance, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com.

ABOUT NEUBERGER PRIVATE MARKETS

Neuberger Private Markets is a division of Neuberger and has been an active and successful private markets investor since 1987. Neuberger Private Markets invests across strategies, asset classes, and geographies for a large number of sophisticated and renowned institutions and individuals globally. As of December 31, 2025, Neuberger Private Markets manages over $155 billion of investor commitments across primaries, co-investments, secondaries, private credit, and specialty strategies. Neuberger Private Markets has an experienced and diverse team of over 500 professionals with a global presence in 17 offices globally.

ABOUT DAMAC GROUP

DAMAC Group is a global private business conglomerate founded by Hussain Sajwani in 1982. Starting in catering and logistics, it has expanded into diverse industries, including real estate, hospitality, data centers, fashion, and capital markets. DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, DAMAC has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe. The Group also owns hotel assets under brands such as Radisson, Paramount, and Rotana, with an expanding hospitality portfolio. Beyond real estate, DAMAC is a leader in the data center industry through DAMAC Digital and has acquired luxury brands Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. Through DAMAC Capital, it invests in future-focused industries like tech, finance, and life sciences. Committed to social impact, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation supports education, innovation, and community-driven initiatives. For more information visit, www.damacgroup.com