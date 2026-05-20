Banrural Guatemala Chooses Latinia to Provide Real-time Banking Alert Services With Advanced Governance

GUATEMALA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rural Development Bank, Banrural, the Guatemalan bank with the largest number of clients in the country and the leading financial institution in terms of results in Central America (2025 Global Financial Inclusion Award by The Banker), has chosen Latinia, a specialized software company and real-time banking notification solutions leader to promote its digital transformation strategy with an advanced real-time decisioning (RTD) platform for its more than 4.5 million clients.

“Con Latinia incorporamos la capacidad de brindar a nuestros clientes una experiencia de servicio altamente personalizada, asegurando información oportuna en tiempo real bajo un marco de gobernanza y seguridad que son la base para garantizar su confianza”. Share

“With Latinia we are incorporating the ability to offer our clients a highly personalized service experience, ensuring timely, real-time information within a governance and security framework that forms the basis for ensuring trust,” stated Javier Ramírez Penagos, Chief Digital Officer of Banrural.

Francesc Pérez, Chief Revenue Officer of Latinia, indicated: “Banrural's decision represents an opportunity for Latinia to contribute to one of the most relevant digital transformation processes of Guatemala and the entire Central American region, by providing speed, personalization, and a layer of governance that ensures control and transparency in managing critical communications.”

With this alliance, Banrural reinforces its commitment to innovation and digitalization, while Latinia strengthens its position as a leader in the transformation of real-time critical communications within the Latin American financial sector.

About Banrural

Grupo Banrural is a Guatemalan financial institution with more than US$18 billion in assets and more than 4.5 million clients, with a presence throughout the country. Recognized for its focus on financial inclusion and economic development, the Group offers a wide range of products and services adapted to individuals, companies, and communities, including rural sectors and traditionally excluded groups.

About Latinia

Latinia is a specialized software company in the financial sector and a leader in the Decision-Centric Banking category. Its analytics engines and real-time decisioning (RTD) analyze banking transaction events and client data to trigger critical communications at the exact moment transactions take place. Latinia currently serves more than 40 financial institutions and 120 million end clients in Latin America, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

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