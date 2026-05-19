Arketi Group Expands Capabilities and Footprint, Welcomes Braithwaite Communications to Digital Marketing and PR Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arketi Group, an award-winning digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, today announced that Braithwaite Communications is joining its platform. The Philadelphia-based firm brings deep expertise in integrated marketing and communications across B2B and consumer audiences, particularly in highly regulated industries.

For more than 30 years, Braithwaite has helped organizations take a story-driven approach to branding, content creation, digital marketing, social, and crisis communications. Bringing together smart strategy and elevated creative executions, the agency has built an impressive client base, including Merck, Cigna, and UNFI, that reflects experience across Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits, with a strong depth in food services and healthcare.

“Saying you’re an integrated agency and actually operating as one are two very different things,” said Mike Neumeier, APR, Arketi co-founder and CEO. “Organizations need a more connected, holistic approach across audiences and channels. Through our growth strategy, this is what we are continuing to build. And bringing Braithwaite into the Arketi platform reflects our commitment to delivering that level of integration.”

As part of the Arketi platform, Braithwaite clients gain access to expanded interactive web development and video capabilities, alongside growing GEO expertise to enhance brand visibility. Arketi also brings high-tech expertise, offering additional perspective on positioning, buyer dynamics, and decision-making in specialized markets.

Arketi and Braithwaite share a belief that communications work best when strategy, storytelling, digital execution, and audience engagement are aligned. Both firms take an integrated approach to serving clients, helping organizations connect more effectively across B2B, consumer, and employee audiences. The firms will serve clients nationally and internationally, with offices in Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“We’ve always focused on helping our clients tell stories that resonate and drive action,” said Jason Rocker, president of Braithwaite Communications. “What stood out about Arketi is a shared commitment to integration, collaboration, and results. Just as importantly, they share our passion for smart thinking, embracing new challenges, and exceeding client expectations. This partnership makes sense from a culture perspective and a business perspective. Together, we bring broader capabilities and a deeper perspective that help clients connect with audiences, adapt to changing markets, and grow with confidence.”

Arketi’s continued growth is supported by its partnership with Go Capital and Station Partners. As the firm expands into new areas, Arketi remains focused on investing in capabilities that enhance how clients engage, optimize, and scale their efforts to drive stronger business outcomes.

About Arketi Group

Arketi Group helps organizations develop and execute digital marketing and communications strategies that drive real business impact. Trusted by companies including Cantaloupe, CHEP, Cox Communications, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, Stryten Energy, and Zyxel Communications, Arketi is consistently recognized by Chief Marketer and PRNEWS as a “B2B Top Shop.” Learn more at arketi.com.

About Braithwaite Communications

For nearly 30 years, Braithwaite Communications has been producing iconic, story-led marketing campaigns that elevate the voice, visibility and value of leading companies and causes. Combining foundational storytelling with advanced digital, social and AI tools and techniques, the firm delivers the impact and results of a national agency with the attitude and expertise of a niche boutique. The firm’s integrated services span the entire marketing spectrum, leading the way in key sectors including pharma, food, financial, industrial, professional services, retail, tech, energy, healthcare and hospitality.

With strategic insights and clever creative, Braithwaite crafts branded stories that are simple, compelling and naturally sharable – in the markets and in the media and among staff and stakeholders. Core practice areas include branding strategy, lead gen, PR, crisis, content, creative, web, animation, video and digital and social media.