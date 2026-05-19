Village Caregiving Launches Partnership with Kentucky Purple Star Award Program to Strengthen Support of Local Military Youth, Families

BARBOURSVILLE, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Village Caregiving (VCG), a mission-driven, privately-owned home care agency in the United States, today announced a new statewide partnership with Kentucky Purple Star Award Program to strengthen support of military youth, families and veterans across Kentucky.

We’re proud to deliver exceptional care and support as we help veterans live independently, safely and with dignity. Share

The collaboration enables VCG’s eight locations in the state the flexibility to provide a range of support and services, based on local need and capacity, including:

Donating food, funds or prizes for events for military families

Offering scholarships for students from military families

Volunteering at Purple Star–related events

Providing maintenance of local veterans’ memorials

Supporting Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) programs

Partnering with local veterans service organizations to enhance school programs

“With nearly half of our clients nationwide and more than 60 percent of our clients in Kentucky who are veterans, this partnership represents our organization-wide commitment to military families – past, present and future,” said Tony Burge, Regional Vice President, Village Caregiving. “We’re proud to deliver exceptional care and support as we help veterans live independently, safely and with dignity.”

“Our partnership with Village Caregiving exemplifies how community engagement can positively support our schools in direct coordination with local Family Resource and Youth Services Centers,” said retired Air Force/Air National Guard Brigadier General Steven Bullard, chair of the Kentucky Purple Star Schools Advisory Board. “Kentucky youth stand to benefit greatly from their efforts. We are very proud of how strongly Village Caregiving has embraced and grown their initiative and look forward to many successes to come.”

This statewide partnership builds upon the existing relationship between VCG and Kentucky Purple Star Award Program, which first originated with the VCG Prestonsburg office. In 2025, VCG Prestonsburg was recognized with the first-ever Purple Star Advocate Award for its ongoing support of local veterans, including hosting local events such as the annual Military Appreciation Night and Veterans Honor Night.

“What started out as a way for us to pay tribute to local heroes in our community now has such an incredible opportunity to make an even greater impact,” said Brittainy Branham, Executive Director, VCG Prestonsburg. “We’re excited to see it take off and energized by the potential for more colleagues to engage more veterans, military kids and families across the state.”

Established in 2018, the Purple Star program is designed to support the educational and emotional needs of Kentucky’s military youth. It currently reaches nearly 175 public and private schools across the state, which is home to more than 250,000 veterans and 34,000 active service members. It serves military youth and families by offering various programs and resources such as peer-to-peer support, military youth clubs, welcoming committees and food drives.

The Kentucky Purple Star Award is administered by the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, in partnership with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

In addition to Prestonsburg, VCG’s seven other locations in Kentucky are Ashland, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Lexington, London, Louisville and Paducah. Across the state, it employs more than 615 active caregivers who currently serve more than 705 seniors and families statewide, including nearly 445 veterans. The company first entered Kentucky in 2018, and grew to meet the growing need for in-home support that enables seniors to age in place safely and independently.

With integrity, honesty and compassion as its guiding principles, VCG works to ensure every client receives high-quality, personalized support and services. Its culture prioritizes strong ethics and rigorous compliance standards across all its operations.

About Village Caregiving

Village Caregiving (VCG) is a mission-driven, privately-owned home care agency in the United States. Based in Barboursville, West Virginia, the company was founded in 2013 by three friends, Andrew Maass, Jeff Stevens and Matt Walker, who each had a family member who needed home care services at the same time. The three friends bonded over their shared difficulties and realized the important need for affordable, family-centered care. With more than 4,500 caregivers and 5,500 clients across 22 states, VCG offers a variety of nonmedical services, including daily living assistance with personal, compassionate care such as light house work, meal prep, grooming and hygiene as well as transportation to appointments and errands. For more information, visit www.villagecaregiving.com.

About The Kentucky Purple Star Program

The Kentucky Purple Star Award Program is a state-sponsored recognition for individual schools’ dedication and support of military-connected youth. The mission of the Kentucky Purple Star Award Program is to instill a sense of connection and strengthen resilience within Kentucky’s military-connected youth. The Purple Star Award designation lets military parents know, whether they are on active duty or in the National Guard and Reserves, that a school is dedicated to helping their child gain the educational skills necessary to be college-, workforce- and life-ready. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, Military Child Education Coalition and the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission. Currently 46 states have Purple Star Programs. Kentucky was the 13th state to implement Purple Star.