Nexalus and Tracewell Systems Partner to Advance Next-Generation Edge AI Infrastructure Solutions for U.S. Civilian and Military Agencies

CORK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexalus, a global leader in advanced liquid cooling and thermal energy solutions, today announced a multi-year engineering and product development agreement with Tracewell Systems, a trusted Dell Technologies Partner with a proven history of delivering computing solutions beyond the traditional data center into a wide variety of rugged and tactical environments, including in the air, at sea and on the ground.

The partnership brings together complementary expertise in thermal management, power delivery, and ruggedized infrastructure to accelerate the development of next-generation platforms for high-performance compute at the edge. These solutions are purpose-built for deployment in distributed, austere, and operational environments across defense, security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

As part of the agreement, Nexalus will design and deploy advanced liquid cooling architectures based on its patented platform, enabling significantly higher compute density, improved energy efficiency, and reliable performance in constrained edge environments. Tracewell will integrate these capabilities with its proven high-performance computing systems and ruggedized infrastructure to deliver platforms optimized for mission-critical computing in edge environments. The partnership will enable Tracewell to develop a complete family of edge platforms addressing critical defense and national security needs — including low-noise, small form factor, high-performance edge systems designed to support field operations in tight environments where traditional, loud enterprise systems can interfere with program operations, as well as discreet cyber and national security missions requiring silent system operation.

The collaboration establishes a framework for ongoing joint development and deployment, with a focus on:

Edge-native compute platforms engineered for deployment in harsh and distributed environments

Integrated thermal and power systems for reliable operation at the tactical edge

Scalable infrastructure supporting AI, autonomy, and data-intensive workloads in the field

Compact, efficient system design for rapid deployment and mobility

“We are excited to partner with Tracewell, a company with deep expertise in enterprise class solutions for mission-critical environments,” said Kenneth O’Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalus. “Together, we are enabling a new class of infrastructure purpose-built for deployment at the edge — capable of operating reliably in distributed, high-intensity environments while supporting increasingly complex workloads. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in industrializing advanced edge infrastructure.”

“Our collaboration with Nexalus brings together best-in-class thermal and power innovation to solve real challenges faced in edge and operational environments,” said Matt Tracewell, President of Tracewell. “We are now at the point where there is no edge, there is only the need for enterprise-class performance where vital data is collected, stored and analyzed. As the need for tightly integrated, efficient, and extreme rugged systems becomes critical, we look forward to bringing these next-generation edge solutions to market together.”

Nexalus and Tracewell will showcase their joint product development at Dell Technologies World 2026, where they will present early-stage integrated solutions demonstrating their combined approach to next-generation edge and defense infrastructure for U.S. Civilian and Military agencies. The showcase will highlight how advanced liquid cooling and integrated power systems enable reliable, high-performance compute in real-world deployment scenarios outside of traditional data center environments.

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions specializing in liquid cooling. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside advanced thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus delivers complete, scalable solutions that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Nexalus solutions are deployed across data centers, edge infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), gaming, and Formula 1. The company’s technology has been recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2025 and TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025. For more information visit www.nexalus.com

About Tracewell

For more than five decades Tracewell has enabled the nation’s largest military and commercial organizations to deliver powerful and reliable computing solutions in environments where size, weight, power and other constraints present challenges that cannot be met by standard computing systems. Tracewell Systems have been recognized by the top names in the defense and technology sectors for their commitment to Trusted Innovation – a process where the company solves previously impossible, sensitive, mission-critical platform challenges through customer solution design, engineering and manufacturing, all under one roof. For more information visit www.tracewell.com