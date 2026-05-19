Neogenyx Fuels and Adams Land & Cattle to Construct Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BROKEN BOW, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neogenyx Fuels, a premier developer, owner, and operator of advanced fuel solutions, today announced the commencement of construction on its first agricultural renewable natural gas (RNG) facility located at the Adams Land & Cattle, LLC. feedlot in Broken Bow, Nebraska.

"The Adams feedlot RNG facility is a beacon, showcasing how advanced biofuels can provide tremendous investments in rural communities, create job growth, and position agriculture as the next major domestic export engine." Share

The Neogenyx Fuels owned facility will capture and process manure through anaerobic digestion to produce biogas, which will be upgraded to pipeline‑quality RNG. The RNG will be used as a low‑carbon transportation fuel and for additional energy applications. Digestate byproducts generated through the process, including solids and liquids, will be beneficially reused onsite as livestock bedding and agricultural fertilizer.

The RNG facility will utilize eight anaerobic digesters to generate more than 4,400 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM) of biogas, which will be upgraded into approximately 1.2 million MMBtu/year of pipeline‑quality renewable natural gas (RNG) and injected into the local natural gas system. By capturing and converting manure into a valuable renewable energy source, the facility is expected to avoid up to ~63,700 metric tons of CO₂ annually, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by ~63,800 acres of U.S. Forest for one year. The project supports decarbonization efforts and delivers meaningful economic and environmental benefits to the surrounding community.

“This project represents a milestone in the industry and an exciting chapter for Neogenyx Fuels. The Adams feedlot RNG facility is a beacon, showcasing how advanced biofuels can provide tremendous investments in rural communities, create job growth, and position agriculture as the next major domestic export engine,” said Michael Bakas, CEO of Neogenyx Fuels.

“We’re proud to work alongside Neogenyx Fuels on a project that demonstrates how agricultural operations can play a meaningful role in advancing clean energy,” said Abram Babcock, CEO at Adams Land & Cattle, LLC. “This facility allows us to build on our day‑to‑day operations while delivering environmental and economic benefits close to home.”

Construction of the RNG facility marks another step forward in Neogenyx Fuels’ growing portfolio of advanced renewable fuel projects and underscores the role agricultural operations can play in delivering scalable, low‑carbon energy solutions. With the addition of this project, the Neogenyx Fuels non-electric project portfolio to date represents more than 13.2 million MMBtu per year of capacity. Through collaboration with Adams Land & Cattle, the project demonstrates how locally rooted partnerships can generate long‑term environmental, economic, and community benefits while supporting a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

To learn more about Neogenyx Fuels, visit www.neogenyxfuels.com.

About Neogenyx Fuels

Neogenyx Fuels is a premier developer, owner, and operator of advanced fuel solutions accelerating the global energy transition. Built on decades of leadership in beneficial use of biogas as a baseload energy resource, Neogenyx Fuels is advancing a new era of technical innovation and capital investment in the next generation of biofuels. Our combination of technical independence, engineering expertise, and operational rigor enables us to deliver resilient energy solutions at scale to communities, utilities, and industries globally. Neogenyx Fuels is forged by two acclaimed industry leaders: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) – a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider – and HASI (NYSE:HASI) – a leading investor in sustainable infrastructure assets. Our portfolio spans every phase of project development, construction, and operation with unwavering dedication to safety, reliability, and performance. Drawing on more than 25 years of leadership in electric generation, thermal supply and renewable natural gas, Neogenyx Fuels provides the expertise and innovation our customers need to advance the energy transition. Explore more at www.neogenyxfuels.com.

The announcement of the entry into a renewable energy asset arrangement is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such arrangement, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported assets in development as of March 31, 2026.