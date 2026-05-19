Proxy Foods AI and Aperio Global Partner to Deliver Secure, AI-Driven Food Innovation at Enterprise Quantum Resilient Scale

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proxy Foods AI, the enterprise AI platform redefining product development across the global food and beverage industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Aperio Global, an expert in Zero Trust and quantum-resilient security for regulated and critical infrastructure sectors.

Speed and control are critical for enterprise R&D and manufacturing. Our partnership with Aperio Global allows innovation teams to accelerate safely, with world-class data protection and governance. Panos Kostopoulos, CEO Proxy Foods AI Share

Together, the companies are launching a next-generation intelligence platform that uses AI to accelerate product formulation, optimize ingredients, and predict performance – engineered for the speed, scale, and compliance needs of global food manufacturers, consumer packaged goods (CPGs), foodservice and ingredient companies.

Why This Partnership Matters Now

Global food systems are under growing pressure from supply chain instability, clean-label expectations, rapid regulatory shifts, cost volatility, and a need for continuous innovation.

To compete, companies need faster paths to market and real-time adaptability without compromising data security. Proxy Foods AI addresses these challenges, now strengthened by an enterprise-grade security foundation built for regulated environments.

“Enterprise R&D and manufacturing teams must be both fast and secure; speed without control is no longer viable,” said Panos Kostopoulos, CEO of Proxy Foods AI. “Our partnership with Aperio Global allows innovation teams to accelerate safely, with world-class data protection and governance.”

A Platform Built for Global Readiness

The combined solution is being engineered to integrate industry-leading governance and protection measures, including:

Strict tenant isolation for brand-to-brand confidentiality.

Encrypted analytical workloads powered by homomorphic encryption.

Private RAG/LLM deployments within Azure Confidential Computing.

Continuous compliance monitoring using Microsoft Purview and Defender for Cloud.

The architecture is built for the demands of organizations that require trust, traceability, and transparency across R&D, sourcing, manufacturing, and regulatory workflows, whether operating in North America, Europe, Asia, or emerging markets.

Proxy Foods AI Platform

Proxy Foods AI empowers leading R&D, formulation, and manufacturing teams to move from concept to commercialization with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Its platform enables global food companies to:

Accelerate development cycles — Reduce prototype timelines from months to days by predicting sensory, processing, and performance outcomes. Recent projects achieved up to 80% less iterations in new product development.

Reduce prototype timelines from months to days by predicting sensory, processing, and performance outcomes. Recent projects achieved up to 80% less iterations in new product development. Unify fragmented data environments — Unlock institutional knowledge with consolidated ingredient, regulatory, processing, and sensory data. Every developer can now leverage decades of company R&D knowledge.

Unlock institutional knowledge with consolidated ingredient, regulatory, processing, and sensory data. Every developer can now leverage decades of company R&D knowledge. Optimize performance at scale — Continuously adapt to cost, labeling, supply, or compliance changes while preserving quality.

Continuously adapt to cost, labeling, supply, or compliance changes while preserving quality. Deliver measurable gains — Platform supports ability to cut formulation costs (20% reduction in a recent project) and beat consumer acceptance benchmarks in new food prototypes.

Aperio Global’s Contribution

Aperio Global is partnering with Proxy Foods AI platform to implement enterprise security architecture designed for organizations handling sensitive, IP-rich, and compliance-critical data. Aperio provides:

Zero Trust security utilizing Microsoft Azure-native controls, conditional access, managed identities, and private networking.

CipherIQ’s post-quantum cryptography capability, securing data against next-generation quantum threats.

Homomorphic encryption, enabling computation on encrypted data without exposing proprietary formulations or regulatory-sensitive information.

Aperio’s role is focused exclusively on privacy-preserving computation, data isolation, and quantum-resilient encryption, meaning sensitive data stays protected, access is tightly controlled, and companies can safely analyze information without exposing it. This ensures global enterprises can confidently rely on Proxy Foods AI as a trusted innovation engine.

“Proxy Foods AI is setting a new standard for intelligence in food innovation,” said Earl Stafford Jr., CEO of Aperio Global. “We’re proud to support that mission with a Zero-Trust, quantum-resilient security layer engineered for regulated global supply chains and critical food infrastructure.”

This partnership is designed to support enterprise and government stakeholders—including agencies such as HHS, FDA, and USDA—seeking secure, intelligent, and scalable food infrastructure solutions capable of addressing future market volatility and global risks.

About Proxy Foods AI

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Proxy Foods AI is the world's leading AI platform for food & beverage product development and formulation, empowering global CPG, foodservice and ingredient companies to move from concept to commercialization with unprecedented speed and precision. For more information, visit proxyfoods.ai.

About Aperio Global

Aperio Global, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, is a trusted innovator in secure data architecture, Zero Trust design, and post-quantum cryptography, with a proven track record supporting federal, defense, and enterprise clients. For more information, visit aperioglobal.com.