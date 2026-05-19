Alto and FarmTogether Partner to Bring Sustainable Farmland Investing to Self-Directed IRAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, a leading self-directed IRA platform bringing private markets to individual retirement portfolios, announced a new investment opportunity with FarmTogether, a farmland investment manager providing investors with access to high-quality U.S. agricultural real assets. The FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund, LP is now available on the Alto Marketplace, Alto's curated platform, where accredited investors can discover and invest in alternative assets directly through their self-directed IRA.

Farmland has historically demonstrated inflation sensitivity and low correlation to public markets, characteristics that support its role in a well-diversified retirement portfolio. Through Alto Marketplace, eligible investors can now access the FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund with a minimum investment of $50,000 using a Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRA.

The FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund is designed to potentially generate durable income and long-term capital appreciation through direct ownership of high-quality U.S. farmland, with a focus on sustainable income-producing permanent crops. The portfolio is diversified across small to mid-sized farms in prime agricultural regions, including California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Upper Midwest, with an emphasis on off-market acquisitions and disciplined underwriting. The portfolio incorporates sustainability practices aligned with the Leading Harvest Farmland Management Standard, an industry-developed framework for sustainable farm management.

"At Alto, our focus is on bringing compelling investment opportunities to our customers, and farmland is where we see growing interest. As investors look to build more resilient, diversified retirement portfolios, asset classes like farmland are becoming a more serious part of that conversation. FarmTogether offers a disciplined approach that makes this an opportunity that our investors should consider," said Evan Deussing, CIMA®, SVP of Revenue at Alto.

“Investors who are thinking seriously about diversification often find that their retirement portfolios remain heavily concentrated in public markets,” said Chris Loomis, Director of Investor Relations at FarmTogether. “The Sustainable Farmland Fund provides a differentiated exposure via direct ownership of specialty crops such as tree nuts and citrus, with a focus on long-duration, income-producing permanent crops.”

"Many retirement portfolios today are heavily concentrated in the same underlying companies and end up invested in many of the same stocks through different indexes, which creates a kind of herd mentality, leaving investors more exposed to correlated risk than they realize," said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. "Incorporating alternative assets like farmland can help introduce true diversification, offering a differentiated source of returns and helping investors build more resilient long-term retirement strategies."

To educate investors on the opportunity, Alto and FarmTogether co-hosted a live webinar covering fund strategy, portfolio construction, and the case for farmland as a retirement portfolio allocation. The full session is available to watch on demand.

The FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund is available now on the Alto Marketplace at www.altoira.com/marketplace/farmtogether-sustainable-farmland-fund-lp.

About Alto Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and more. Alto serves as IRA custodian for approximately $2B in assets held by 32,000+ self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.* Customers can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

The Alto Marketplace is a curated destination where accredited investors can discover, evaluate, and invest in alternative investment opportunities directly through their self-directed IRA. Securities offered through Alto Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

About FarmTogether FarmTogether is a farmland investment manager providing investors with access to U.S. farmland through a range of structures, including crowdfunded offerings, bespoke acquisitions, tenancy-in-common structures that may be eligible for 1031 exchanges, separately managed accounts, and its Sustainable Farmland Fund. The firm currently manages approximately $217 million in assets across 51 farmland properties spanning 8 states and 15 crop types, with a focus on high-value permanent crop investments in key West Coast growing regions. Learn more at farmtogether.com.

*Data as of March 31, 2026.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment in private funds involves significant risks including the potential loss of principal and limited liquidity. Investments in private markets are not suitable for all investors and are generally available only to accredited or otherwise eligible investors. Alto does not provide investment, legal or tax advice. Investors should consult their own advisors before making any investment decisions.