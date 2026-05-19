SLE Technologies Expands Collision Platform Through Accudraft Partnership

MAXWELL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLE Technologies, Inc., a premier Midwest provider of automotive and heavy-duty equipment, installation, inspection, and service solutions, has expanded its collision platform through a new partnership with Accudraft, a leading manufacturer of high-performance paint booths and finishing systems. Under the agreement, SLE is the exclusive Accudraft distributor across Indiana, Western Ohio, and Northern Kentucky, and a trusted partner across Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

By pairing Accudraft finishing systems with Car-O-Liner structural repair, SLE Technologies now provides a complete, integrated platform for collision centers across the Midwest. Share

The announcement marks the next step in SLE’s expansion into collision repair. Following its recent Car-O-Liner appointment, SLE now offers a complete solution for collision facilities by pairing structural repair systems with premium finishing environments and local support.

“Adding Accudraft is a key step in our collision strategy,” said Christopher Susott, CEO of SLE Technologies. “Together with Car-O-Liner, it allows us to offer customers a complete solution backed by installation expertise, technical support, and long-term service.”

“SLE has built a very strong platform across the Midwest,” said Guido Pippa, CEO of Accudraft. “Their market coverage, technical capabilities, and commitment to customer support make them an excellent partner for Accudraft.”

SLE will provide sales, installation, and support for Accudraft’s portfolio, including TITAN™ and ITALIA™ platforms.

Unlike equipment-only vendors, SLE supports customers across the full equipment lifecycle—from planning and specification through installation, inspection, and repair. This approach has made SLE a trusted partner to dealerships, repair facilities, fleet operators, and multi-site customers across the Midwest, and now extends more fully into collision and refinishing.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit sletechinc.com/contact-us.

About SLE Technologies, Inc. Headquartered in Maxwell, Indiana, SLE Technologies is a multi-state equipment lifecycle platform serving the Midwest with heavy and light-duty automotive and collision solutions. The company provides specification support, sales, installation, and maintenance across shop infrastructure categories including vehicle lifts, compressed air, and paint booths.

About Accudraft Accudraft is a leading manufacturer of premium finishing systems. Known for energy-efficient, high-performance environments, Accudraft supports automotive, aviation, and industrial operations focused on quality and productivity.