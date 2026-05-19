Concurrent Technologies Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Quantum Knight Partnership to Defend Critical Infrastructure from Quantum-Era Threats

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development organization supporting U.S. government and critical infrastructure missions, has partnered with Quantum Knight Inc., a U.S.-based advanced cybersecurity technology developer delivering post-quantum cryptography and software-based data protection solutions for government and critical infrastructure. This partnership will help accelerate deployment of post-quantum cybersecurity protections across federal, defense, and industrial systems.

“Post-quantum cybersecurity is no longer theoretical. Adversaries are already targeting infrastructure that was never designed for modern cyber warfare,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., President and CEO of CTC. Share

The partnership enables CTC to support certification, integration, and deployment of Quantum Knight’s CLEAR™ cryptosystem software, a lightweight, software-based encryption platform designed to secure sensitive data and communications against emerging threats from nation-state adversaries, artificial intelligence, and future quantum computing capabilities, while identifying the environments where it can be applied most effectively.

As quantum computing advances, many widely used encryption methods are expected to become vulnerable, placing power grids, water systems, transportation networks, medical technology, and industrial control systems at increased risk. CLEAR (Computational Layer for Encrypted Access Restriction) is built to meet NIST post-quantum cryptography requirements while providing immediate protection for operational environments that cannot tolerate downtime or hardware replacement.

At the core of CLEAR is Quantum Knight’s patented HyperKey™ technology, a FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic module that runs entirely in software. Unlike traditional security architectures that rely on external authentication servers, hardware modules, or blockchain networks, HyperKey™ enables endpoints to verify identity, control access, and encrypt data directly, reducing attack surface and eliminating single points of failure. The system supports ultra-low latency communications and encryption strength up to 10,240-bit symmetric equivalence, while deploying in minutes on existing infrastructure.

This approach allows security to be added to legacy and mission-critical systems without redesign, making it suitable for environments such as RF communications, satellites, drones, IoT devices, AI databases, and industrial control networks.

“Post-quantum cybersecurity is no longer theoretical. Adversaries are already targeting infrastructure that was never designed for modern cyber warfare,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., President and CEO of CTC. “Our role as a non-profit, is to identify and deliver technologies that are ready for real-world deployment, and this partnership reflects that mission.”

Quantum Knight’s CLEAR software has already received Authority to Operate from the FDA, demonstrating compliance with strict federal security requirements. Through this partnership, CTC will explore broader use of the technology across government and infrastructure programs, supporting a vendor-agnostic approach to delivering mission-ready cybersecurity solutions.

“This is about protecting systems that cannot fail,” said Andy Schwaderer, CEO of Quantum Knight Inc. “The threats are changing faster than traditional security can adapt, and organizations need protection that works now, not years from now.”

As cyber threats grow more complex, the collaboration between CTC and Quantum Knight provides a path to modernize security without costly redesigns or downtime. The partnership is focused on delivering reliable, scalable protection that can be implemented now to safeguard the systems that communities and national missions depend on every day.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients," said Kevin Pudliner, Vice President of CTC’s Digital Mission Solutions Division. "Combining Quantum Knight’s innovative technology with CTC’s expertise in certification, integration, and deployment helps ensure the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense have access to advanced post-quantum cybersecurity technologies critical to addressing the evolving threat landscape.”