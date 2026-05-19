Blue Yonder and Syndigo Partner to Bring Trusted Product Data to Supply Chain Planning and Execution

DALLAS & CHICAGO & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder, the AI company for supply chain, and Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) and product content solutions, today announced at Blue Yonder’s ICON conference a strategic partnership to improve the efficiency of supply chain and store operations while improving customer satisfaction.

The partnership combines Syndigo’s enriched, GS1-aligned product content, including validated attributes, standardized images and accurate dimensions, with Blue Yonder’s supply chain solutions to help retailers and brands plan smarter and execute faster. That trusted data foundation also powers the next generation of agentic commerce, from product discovery through fulfillment. With the ability to leverage both standardized and customizable product data into AI-orchestrated supply chain workflows, the partnership helps organizations onboard products faster, improve the efficiency of execution and ensure products show up as expected in stores.

This partnership transforms how trading partners share and collaborate on product data. Using the integration, one simple update within Syndigo cascades to every partner within the Blue Yonder Network, resulting in significant efficiencies, cost savings and prevention of lost sales.

Through the partnership, Syndigo’s trusted, enriched and validated product content will integrate with Cognitive Solutions built on the Blue Yonder Platform, for customers that license the applicable Syndigo solutions, making it available across the entire digital supply chain, including network partners. Syndigo’s trusted and validated, GS1-aligned product data flows directly into Blue Yonder workflows in real time, eliminating the manual data cleansing that delays onboarding, distorts demand signals and creates planning exceptions.

“As retailers and brands work to improve collaboration across increasingly complex ecosystems, trusted product data is essential,” said Wayne Usie, chief strategy officer, Blue Yonder. “Through this partnership with Syndigo, we help customers close the gap between product information and supply chain intelligence, bringing trusted and reliable data into the Blue Yonder Network and Space Planning so planning and execution are built on accurate, customer-ready truth. That helps customers reduce exceptions and make more accurate decisions from supplier onboarding through in-store execution.”

Syndigo enables trusted, network-ready product data and enriched product content to flow straight into the Blue Yonder Network of retailers, brands and carriers across the supply chain. The result is faster onboarding, cleaner assortment decisions and fewer back-and-forth cycles because every party is working from the same product information.

Within Blue Yonder Space Planning, the integration allows Syndigo to provide GS1-aligned dimensions, standardized images and validated attributes that support planogram creation, optimization and compliance monitoring. This helps customers build higher-confidence planograms on trusted data, resulting in faster resets, fewer exceptions, better performance, and measurable improvements in store execution compliance.

As agentic commerce reshapes how consumers discover, evaluate and purchase products, the quality of product data is increasingly what determines which retailer wins a sale. An AI agent making product recommendations or comparisons will favor items with the most accurate, complete and enriched product data, and bypass those with gaps, inconsistencies or missing context. The Blue Yonder and Syndigo partnership is built to help organizations compete and execute in exactly that environment. Together, they close the full agentic commerce loop, from the moment a consumer expresses intent to the moment a product arrives at their door.

“Blue Yonder plays a critical role in how many of the world’s largest retailers plan, collaborate and execute,” said Stephen Kaufman, chief strategy & alliances officer, Syndigo. “Together, we’re helping customers move away from fragmented data inputs and toward a single trusted source across all partners, reducing manual effort and ensuring products show up correctly everywhere.”

By reducing data-related rework and improving confidence in upstream inputs, the Syndigo and Blue Yonder partnership helps customers spend less time fixing data and more time improving outcomes. Joint users can onboard products faster, improve planogram accuracy and drive more consistent execution from manufacturer to shelf, giving retailers and brands a clearer path from trusted product data to better execution.

Supply chain AI is only as good as the data beneath it. Blue Yonder spans the supply chain from factory to enterprise, connecting manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers on a single network. Syndigo spans enterprise to shelf, ensuring every product shows up correctly in physical stores, digital channels and AI-driven commerce environments. Together, their data-powered foundation covers the full journey from planning through execution and from the shelf to the consumer's door and return if needed.

To learn more about Blue Yonder Network, visit: https://blueyonder.com/why-blue-yonder/blue-yonder-network

To learn more about Blue Yonder Space Planning, visit: https://blueyonder.com/solutions/retail-planning/space-planning

To learn more about Product Experience Management and trusted product data from Syndigo, visit: https://syndigo.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers—all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI‑powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.