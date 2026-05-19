Thalo Labs Raises Investment From Suffolk Technologies to Put AI in the Hands of HVAC Technicians

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thalo Labs today announced an investment from Suffolk Technologies, the venture capital affiliate of Suffolk Construction, and a strategic partnership with the company. Thalo Labs is an AI-powered platform delivering real-time diagnostics and service intelligence for HVAC systems. The investment reflects Suffolk Technologies’ conviction that the HVAC industry is undergoing a fundamental shift toward more intelligent, proactive service models.

HVAC service providers are under mounting pressure to do more with less. An estimated shortage of more than 110,000 HVAC technicians across the U.S. is colliding with aging building infrastructure, rising performance expectations, and the growing complexity of mission-critical building systems. Yet most HVAC equipment still operates with limited real-time diagnostics, leaving service teams to discover problems only after performance has declined, tenants have complained, or equipment has failed.

Traditional building management systems and analytics platforms were largely designed for owners and operators, and adoption remains limited. Even where these systems exist, they are not typically designed to deliver the field-level diagnostics technicians need to identify and resolve issues quickly. Thalo Labs addresses that gap down to the technician layer, delivering real-time alerts, root-cause diagnostics, and guided remediation that help service teams identify issues earlier, arrive with better information, reduce unnecessary truck rolls, and resolve problems faster. At scale, the Thalo platform turns the thousands of HVAC units across hundreds of customer sites into a managed, monitored fleet, giving service businesses portfolio-wide visibility into equipment health, prioritized dispatch, and the failure patterns that drive margin.

Founded by Dr. Brendan Hermalyn, who led the camera program at Waymo and the autonomous hardware program at GM Cruise after his science career at NASA, Thalo Labs brings advanced sensing and AI expertise from aerospace and autonomous systems into the built environment. The company’s platform combines field-tested hardware, physics-based AI models, and generative AI service support to detect issues such as refrigerant leaks, compressor overheating, short cycling, voltage anomalies, and improper operating modes in real time. Thalo’s platform is designed to be non-invasive and field-installable in minutes during routine maintenance visits.

“HVAC service is one of the most operationally complex businesses in the built environment,” said Dr. Hermalyn. “Contractors have been running it with tools that haven't really changed in decades. Thalo takes advantage of the amazing recent advances in hardware, connectivity, and algorithms to bring the magic of real-time equipment management to every system for the first time. This gives service leaders a single source of truth for the health of their entire fleet, and can change the economics of their business. Suffolk Technologies understands what it takes to operate at scale in the built environment, and that makes them the perfect partner to help us build this category.”

Suffolk Construction is piloting Thalo Labs’ technology at its own headquarters through the deployment of Sidekick sensors. The pilot reflects a broader industry shift toward proactive, AI-enabled building operations, where real-time HVAC intelligence helps contractors, building owners, and facilities teams move from reactive maintenance to data-driven performance.

“What if every HVAC technician had instant access to every service manual, every warranty agreement, every troubleshooting guide, and the detailed failure patterns of thousands of real-world HVAC systems?” said Jonson Berman, Vice President of Investment at Suffolk Technologies. “Thalo Labs is making that possible by pairing generative AI with proprietary, easily deployed hardware that creates a new layer of equipment-level data. That data unlocks cost-efficient predictive maintenance and turns complex system behavior into actionable intelligence for technicians in the field. We believe Thalo can become the intelligence layer for HVAC service across the built environment, and we are thrilled to partner with Brendan and the team.”

This investment reinforces Suffolk Technologies’ broader commitment to backing solutions that drive productivity, sustainability, and asset performance across the built environment. Thalo Labs represents a new category of AI-native infrastructure technology that puts intelligence exactly where it matters most: in the hands of the technician on-site.

About Thalo Labs

Thalo Labs is building the intelligence layer for HVAC service. The company's physical AI platform, anchored by its Sidekick sensor, gives contractors and technicians continuous equipment-level data and intelligent diagnostics, so they can catch failures before customers call, get every install right the first time, and turn service into a profit center. Thalo's founding team brings together engineers and operators with experience at NASA, Google, Sidewalk Labs, John Deere, and Waymo, applying advanced sensing, AI, and autonomous systems expertise from aerospace, robotics, and industrial equipment to the built environment.

Learn more at thalolabs.com

About Suffolk Technologies

Suffolk Technologies is a venture capital platform funding the next generation of companies solving built environment challenges. Led by Managing Partners Wan Li Zhu, Jit Kee Chin, and Puneet Mahajan, Suffolk Technologies invests in early and growth-stage startups transforming the built world across real estate and development, architecture, engineering and construction, property management, infrastructure, and smart cities. Leveraging Suffolk’s expertise and broad network of industry leaders, Suffolk Technologies partners with visionary founders to accelerate industry-wide adoption of breakthrough innovations ranging from pre-product to growth stages. Suffolk Technologies is ranked by AGC as the “#1 Most Active Construction Tech Investor” from 2018-2025. For more information about Suffolk Technologies’ strategy and investments, visit SuffolkTech.com.